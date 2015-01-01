पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पार्षदों ने मनमर्जी से की वोटिंग:कांग्रेस और भाजपा के जिला पार्षदों ने अपनी ही पार्टियों के जिला प्रमुख प्रत्याशियों को हराने के लिए की क्रॉस वोटिंग

जयपुर22 मिनट पहले
  • पंचायत राज और स्थानीय निकायों में दल-बदल कानून नहीं होने से पार्षदों ने मनमर्जी से की वोटिंग

प्रदेश की छह जिला परिषदों में राजनीतिक तोड़फोड़ से जिला प्रमुख की जीत ही बदल गई। कांग्रेस व भाजपा के जिला परिषद सदस्यों (पार्षद) ने अपनी ही पार्टी के प्रत्याशी को हराने के लिए क्रॉस वोटिंग कर दी। पंचायत राज और स्थानीय निकायों में दल-बदल कानून नहीं होने के कारण चुने हुए जनप्रतिनिधियों ने अपनी मनमर्जी से वोटिंग की।
यहां हुई जिला परिषद में क्रॉस वोटिंग : प्रदेश की छह जिला परिषदों में राजनीतिक तोड़फोड़ से जिला प्रमुख की जीत की तस्वीर ही बदल गई

अजमेर : जिला परिषद के 32 वार्डों मेंं 21 भाजपा व 11 वार्ड कांग्रेस के खाते में गए थे। भाजपा ने यहां जिला प्रमुख के लिए महेंद्र सिंह को प्रत्याशी बनाया, लेकिन भाजपा की बागी सुशील कंवर पलाड़ा ने निर्दलीय परचा भर दिया। यहां पर भाजपा के 12 जिला परिषद सदस्यों ने अपनी ही पार्टी के प्रत्याशी के खिलाफ क्रॉस वोटिंग कर दी। यहां पर भाजपा की बागी व निर्दलीय सुशील कंवर पलाड़ा जिला प्रमुख बन गईं।
बूंदी : यहां पर 23 वार्ड में से 12 वार्ड पर भाजपा व 11 वार्ड कांग्रेस के खाते में गए थे। यहां भी भाजपा ने पुरुषोत्तम को जिला प्रमुख प्रत्याशी बनाया, लेकिन भाजपा की चंद्रावती ने निर्दलीय के तौर पर फाॅर्म भर दिया। यहां पर चंद्रावती सहित भाजपा के दो सदस्यों ने क्रॉस वोटिंग की।

बाड़मेर : जिला परिषद के 37 में से भाजपा को 18 व कांग्रेस को 18 वार्ड में जीत मिली। एक वार्ड आरएलपी के खाते में गया। यहां राजस्व मंत्री हरीश चौधरी ने कमान संभाली और भाजपा में तोड़फोड़ कर दी। यहां भाजपा के एक सदस्य ने क्रॉस वोटिंग कर दी। इससे कांग्रेस के महेंद्र चौधरी जिला प्रमुख बन गए।

डूंगरपुर : जिला परिषद के 27 वार्ड में से कांग्रेस को 6, भाजपा को 8 व बीटीपी समर्थित निर्दलीय 13 सीट पर जीते। यहां पर बीटीपी को जिला प्रमुख बनाने के लिए एक जिला परिषद सदस्य की जरूरत थी। लेकिन भाजपा की सूर्या अहारी ने निर्दलीय के तौर पर परचा भरा और जिला प्रमुख बन गई। यहां पर कांग्रेस व भाजपा के सदस्यों ने क्रॉस वोटिंग कर सूर्या को वोट दिया।

जैसलमेर : जिला परिषद में 17 में से 9 सीट पर कांग्रेस व 8 पर भाजपा के प्रत्याशी जीते। यहां कांग्रेस को बहुमत था। कांग्रेस ने यहां रूकिया खातून को प्रत्याशी बनाया। लेकिन बड़े नेताओं की गुटबाजी के कारण भाजपा के प्रताप सिंह जिला प्रमुख बने। कांग्रेस के 4 सदस्यों ने क्रॉस वोटिंग की है।

नागौर : जिला परिषद की 47 सीटों में से भाजपा को 20 व कांग्रेस को 18 वार्ड में जीत हासिल हुए। वहीं आरएलपी के खाते में 9 सीट गई। यहां पर कांग्रेस व भाजपा के प्रत्याशी को 19-19 वोट मिले। यानि भाजपा के एक जिला परिषद सदस्य ने क्रॉस वोटिंग की।

दल-बदला, लेकिन कानून में कार्रवाई नहीं
लोकसभा व विधानसभा में चुनाव लड़ने वाली पार्टी को छोड़कर दूसरी पार्टी के पक्ष में मतदान करने पर सांसद व विधायकों के खिलाफ दल-बदलू कानून के तहत कार्रवाई हो सकती है। लेकिन पंचायत राज चुनावों में जिला परिषद में क्राॅस वोटिंग करने वाले जिला परिषद सदस्यों के खिलाफ इस कानून में कार्रवाई नहीं हो रही है।

