अफसराें से लेता था मासिक बंधी:डीटीओं महेश चंद और डीएसपी भैंरूलाल मीणा काे जेल भेजा

सवाई माधाेपुर2 दिन पहले
  • डीएसपी कई अफसराें से लेता था मासिक बंधी

सवाई माधाेपुर में 80 हजार रुपए की मासिक बंधी देते गिरफ्तार हुए जिला परिवहन अधिकारी महेश चंद मीणा से एसीबी चाैकी प्रभारी भैरूलाल मीणा हर माह एक से दस तारीख के बीच मासिक बंधी लेता था। भैरुलाल से कई विभागाें के अधिकारी भी मिलते थे और मिठाई के डिब्बे के साथ मासिक बंधी देकर जाते थे। दाे माह तक एसीबी ने जब डीएसपी की रैकी की ताे कई विभागाें के अफसराें द्वारा मासिक बंधी देने की जानकारी सामने अाई। अब एसीबी भैरूलाल व डीटीओ महेश चंद के साथ ही अन्य विभागाें के पांच से ज्यादा अधिकारियाें के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करेगी। एसीबी इनके खिलाफ शुक्रवार काे मामला दर्ज कर सकती है। एसीबी एडीजी एमएन दिनेश ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार डीएसपी भैरूलाल मीणा तथा डीटीओं महेश चंद काे गुरुवार काे काेर्ट में पेश किया। जहां से दाेनाें काे जेल भेज दिया। इनके आवास की तलाशी ली गई है। एसीबी के डीएसपी के खिलाफ दाे माह पहले मासिक बंधी की शिकायत हमारे पास आई थी। तब से ही हम डीएसपी पर लगातार निगरानी रख रहे थे। एसीबी अफसराें के अनुसार निगरानी के दाैरान सामने आया है कि परिवहन सहित कई विभागाें के अफसर एसीबी के डीएसपी भैंरूलाल मीणा काे मासिक बंधी देने आते थे। इन अफसराें के बारे में पर्याप्त सबूत है। जिनके खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करेगी।

बंधी देने वाले अफसराें काे बाेलता- आईए...आने में देरी कर दीएसीबी के अनुसार मासिक बंधी लेने वाला डीएसपी भैंरूलाल अफसराें काे यही कहता था कि मुझे मासिक बंधी दाे और मजे से वसूली कराे। यहां मैं ही कारवाई कर सकता हूं। मगर उसे इसकी भनक नहीं लगी कि एसीबी के अफसर उसकी ही निगरानी करने लगे हैं। साथ ही मासिक बंधी देने आने वाले अफसर जब एक दाे दिन देरी से पहुंचते थे ताे वह अफसराें काे बाेलता था कि आईए...आने में देरी कर दी। इसके बाद सामान्य बातचीत के बाद मिठाई के डिब्बे में मासिक बंधी की राशि ले लेता था।

