दीपोत्सव:गोविंददेवजी मंदिर में दिवाली महोत्सव आज, ठाकुरजी की 3100 दीयों से महाआरती की

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
श्रीरामचंद्र मंदिर में 3100 दीपकों से महाआरती करते पुजारी।
  • अन्नकूट महोत्सव कल, अन्नकूट झांकी के ऑनलाइन दर्शन दोपहर 12 से 1 बजे तक
  • ठाकुर जी धारण करेंगे सुनहरी पोशाक और विशेष अलंकार

ठिकाना मंदिर श्री राधा गोविंददेव जी में शनिवार को दिवाली महोत्सव और रविवार को अन्नकूट महोत्सव मनाया जाएगा। उधर, ठिकाना मंदिर श्री रामचंद्रजी में ठाकुर जी की धनतेरस पर 3100 दीपकों से महाआरती की गई। गोविंद देवजी मंदिर में शनिवार को दिवाली महोत्सव के तहत सुबह ठाकुर श्रीजी का पंचामृत अभिषेक किया जाएगा। सुनहरी पोशाक धारण कराई जाएगी। विशेष अलंकार और शृंगार किया जाएगा। विशेष भोग लगाया जाएगा। शाम को दीपों से जगमोहन को सजाया जाएगा।

मंदिर प्रबंधक मानस गोस्वामी ने भक्तों से आग्रह किया है कि दीपावली महोत्सव का घर बैठे ऑनलाइन दर्शन करें। साथ ही अपने घर में ठाकुर जी को 11 दीये और एक दीपक तुलसी मंच पर अर्पित करें। 15 नवंबर को अन्नकूट महोत्सव के दिन सुबह ठाकुर श्रीजी का पंचामृत अभिषेक होगा। विशेष सुनहरी पोशाक ठाकुर जी और राधा रानी को धारण कराई जाएगी।

ठाकुर जी का विशेष अलंकार व शृंगार किया जाएगा। इस दिन राजभोग झांकी नहीं होगी। मध्यान्ह 12:00 से 1:00 तक अन्नकूट झांकी सजेगी। ठाकुर जी को 20-25 तरह का कच्चा भोग और छप्पन भोग अर्पित किया जाएगा। मध्यान्ह 12:15 बजे मंदिर के पश्चिम द्वार पर गोवर्धन पूजा और गाय बछड़े का पूजन किया जाएगा।

प्रबंधक गोस्वामी ने बताया कि कोविड-19 के कारण नागरिकों की सुरक्षा को देखते हुए 30 नवंबर तक मंदिर में दर्शनार्थियों का प्रवेश बंद रहेगा। इस वजह से अन्नकूट महोत्सव झांकी दर्शन श्रद्धालु ऑनलाइन ही कर सकेंगे। आगामी 1 दिसंबर से श्रद्धालुओं के दर्शनार्थ ठाकुर जी के पट खोल दिए जाएंगे। प्रबंधक गोस्वामी ने बताया कि देवउठनी एकादशी के बाद मंदिर में दर्शनों की व्यवस्था की विस्तृत जानकारी दी जाएगी।

श्री स्वामीनारायण मंदिर में सजेगी 56 भोग की झांकी

चित्रकूट स्थित श्री स्वामीनारायण अक्षरधाम मंदिर में दीपावली पर कोरोना महामारी के कारण लक्ष्मी पूजन एवं भक्तों के बही-खातों पूजन शनिवार को शाम 6.30 से 8.00 तक परम पूज्य महंतस्वामी महाराज के दिव्य सान्निध्य में live.baps.org पर ऑनलाईन ही किया जाएगा। साथ ही सभी की उन्नति एवं प्रगति की कामना के साथ का कोरोना से मुक्ति के लिए प्रार्थना की जाएगी।

मंदिर प्रांगण रंग-बिरंगी रोशनी एवं दीपकों से आकर्षक सजाया गया है। रविवार को गोवर्धन पूजा, गोपूजा एवं अन्नकूट दर्शन सुबह 9 बजे से होंगे। ठाकुरजी के समक्ष 56 की झांकी सजाई जाएगी। कोरोना गाइडलाइंस का पालन करेंगे।

