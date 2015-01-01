पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अफवाह बनाम हकीकत:पीपीई किट पहनने से डिहाइड्रेशन, सिरदर्द, वेटलॉस का शिकार हो रहे हैं डॉक्टर और पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ

जयपुर14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पीपीई किट सात से आठ घंटे पहननी पड़ती है
  • छह माह से लगातार सेवाएं देने वाले स्टाफ का वजन 2 से 6 किलों तक कम हो गया है

सुरेन्द्र स्वामी. कोरोना महामारी के दौरान अस्पतालों में लगातार सेवाएं दे रहे डॉक्टरों, आईसीयू में तैनात डॉक्टर और जांच करने वाले लैब व ईसीजी टेक्नीशियनों, नर्सेज, रेडियोग्राफर के बचाव के पहनी जाने वाली पीपीई किट यानी पर्सनल प्रोटेक्टिव इक्विपमेंट बीमार कर रही है।

महाराष्ट्र, गुजरात, तमिलनाडु के बाद राजस्थान में भी लगातार पीपीई किट पहनकर सेवाएं देने वाले डॉक्टरों और पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ डिहीइड्रेशन, चक्कर आने के साथ ही वेट लॉस का शिकार हो रहा है। जयपुर समेत प्रदेशभर के सरकारी व निजी अस्पतालों के एलोपैथी डॉक्टर, पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ और संविदा आयुष डॉक्टरों की संख्या करीबन 90 है।

इसके बावजूद महामारी में कोविड-19 वार्ड में डॉक्टर और पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ अपनी जिन्दगी को जोखिम में डालकर मरीजों के इलाज में जुटे है। जयपुर के एसएमएस, आरयूएचएस समेत कोविड का इलाज कर रहे डॉक्टरों, नर्सेज, लैब टेक्नीशियनों में पिछले छह माह से लगातार सेवाएं देने वाले स्टाफ का वजन 2 से 6 किलों तक कम हो गया है। मरीजों की सेवा को देखते ऐसे में कुछ बोल भी नहीं पा रहे है।

बिना एसी, भीड़ और पीपीई किट से हो रही है दिक्कतें : डॉक्टरों के अनुसार संक्रमण तेजी से फैलने के कारण डॉक्टरों को गैर कोविड वाले क्षेत्रों में भी पीपीई पहनकर जाना होता है। पीपीई किट सात से आठ घंटे पहननी पड़ती है।ठंड में वायरस के ज्यादा फैलने के डर से अस्पताल में एसी भी नहीं चलता और पंखे की हवा का तो इसे पहनने वाले को पता भी नहीं चलता।

लंबे समय तक पहनने से भी परेशानी : लंबे समय तक किट पहनना, समय पर खाना नहीं खाने से चिकित्सकों और पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ को डिहाइड्रेशन हो सकता है। और लगातार डिहाइड्रेशन से वेट लॉस हो सकता है।

पहनने के बाद चीजों से दूर : आठ घंटे तक खाने या पीने कि चीजों से दूर रहने, वॉशरूम में जाने से संक्रमण के डर से परहेज करते है। मोबााइल,उपकरणों को भी खुद से दूर रखना होता है। ड्यूटी पूरी होने पर सैनिटाइजेशन रूम में जाकर पीपीई किट को उताकर कचरे के डिब्बे में फेंकते हैं और फिर सामान्य जीवन की ओर लौटते हैं।

पसीने का अधिक आना : पीपीई किट पहनने के बाद शरीर को हवा नहीं मिल पाने से ज्यादा पसीना से पूरे कपड़े भीग जाते हैं। पसीना आखों तक आ जाता है, जिससे जलन शुरू हो जाती है। ग्लब्स पहने से स्किन प्रॉब्लम और हेड कवर से सिर दर्द होने लगता है। लगातार मास्क लगाने की वजह से सांस लेने में दिक्कत हो सकती है।

पीपीई किट‘ प्रोटेक्टिव गियर्स’

पर्सनल प्रोटेक्टिव इक्विपमेंट (पीपीई) प्रोटेक्टिव गियर्स हैं, जिन्हें कोरोना वायरस पीड़ितों का इलाज कर रहे डॉक्टरों और नर्स को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए डिजाइन किया है। इनके पहनने से डॉक्टर और पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ वायरस के संपर्क में आने से खुद को अधिक से अधिक बचा पाते हैं। किट में चश्मा, फेस शील्ड, मास्क, ग्लव्स, गाउन, हेड कवर और शू कवर शामिल है।

ऐसे इस्तेमाल करें : विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार पहले गाउन, फेस शील्ड, मेडिकल मास्क या प्रोटेक्शन मॉस्क, ग्लव्स फिर शूज पहने जाते है। उतारने के लिए अपने या किसी के भी संपर्क में आने से बचना चाहिए। सबसे भारी गियर को उतारें फिर गाउन और ग्लव्स कूड़े में फेंक, हाथ धोएं, फिर फेस शील्ड को पीछे से उतारकर कूड़े में फेंकें, चश्में और शूज पर से भी कवर को उतारकर हाथ साफ करना अनिवार्य है। साथ में बायोमेडिकल वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट नियमों के तहत निस्तारण करें।

भास्कर एक्सपर्ट पैनल : डॉ,सुधीर भंडारी, डॉ.राजेश शर्मा, डॉ.एस.एम.शर्मा, डॉ.रमन शर्मा, डॉ.अजीत सिंह, डॉ.आशा वर्मा, डॉ.पुष्पा नागर, डॉ.कमल गोयल, डॉ.एन.बी.राजोरिया

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें