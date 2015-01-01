पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खाली पदों पर भर्ती की मांग:लाइब्रेरियन भर्ती की तर्ज पर एनटीटी में 3 गुना अभ्यर्थियों के हों दस्तावेज सत्यापन

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
बोर्ड ने डेढ़ गुना के कर लिए और अब इनसे आगे के डेढ़ गुना अभ्यर्थियों को और बुलाया जाए
  • खाली रहे पदों को भरने के लिए उठाई मांग, एनटीटी भर्ती में 1350 पदों में से खाली रह गए 846 पद

राजस्थान कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड की ओर से आयोजित पूर्व प्राथमिक शिक्षक (एनटीटी) भर्ती में 1350 पदों में से 846 पद खाली रह गए। अब इन खाली पदों को भरने के लिए प्रतीक्षा सूची जारी करने की मांग उठी है। दस्तावेज जांच के बाद महिला बाल विकास विभाग को केवल 504 योग्य अभ्यर्थी ही मिले। जिनकी नियुक्ति की सिफारिश की जा चुकी है।

राजस्थान बेरोजगार संघ के अध्यक्ष दीपेंद्र शर्मा का कहना है कि एनटीटी के परिणाम में पहले पदों के मुकाबले केवल डेढ़ गुना अभ्यर्थियों के ही दस्तावेज सत्यापन किए गए थे। लेकिन बोर्ड ने अब लाइब्रेरियन भर्ती में पदों के मुकाबले तीन गुना अभ्यर्थियों को दस्तावेज जांच के लिए सूचीबद्ध किया है। अगर लाइब्रेरियन भर्ती की तर्ज पर एनटीटी भर्ती में भी पदों के मुकाबले तीन गुना अभ्यर्थियों के दस्तावेज जांच किए जाए तो सभी पद भरे जा सकते हैं।

बोर्ड ने डेढ़ गुना के कर लिए और अब इनसे आगे के डेढ़ गुना अभ्यर्थियों को और बुलाया जाए। ताकि सभी पद भरे जा सके। बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष डॉ. बीएल जाटावत का कहना है कि मुख्यमंत्री के निर्देश के बाद लाइब्रेरियन भर्ती में पदों के मुकाबले 3 गुना अभ्यर्थियों को दस्तावेज जांच के लिए सूचीबद्ध किया गया है।

अगर महिला बाल विकास विभाग खाली रहे पदों को भरने के लिए पहले दस्तावेज सत्यापन में आ चुके डेढ़ गुना अभ्यर्थियों से आगे के डेढ़ गुना अभ्यर्थियों की सूची मंगवाएगा तो हम भेजने के लिए तैयार है।

