पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • Domestic Cylinder Costs Rs 140 In 8 Months; In March Last Year, The Price Was Rs 792, Then The Subsidy Was Getting Rs 250; Right Now The Price Is 723 Rupees And The Subsidy Is Zero

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चूल्हे की आंच और महंगी:8 माह में घरेलू सिलेंडर 140 रुपए महंगा; पिछले साल मार्च में 792 रुपए दाम थे तो सब्सिडी 250 रुपए मिल रही थी; अभी कीमत 723 रुपए है और सब्सिडी शून्य

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तेल कंपनियाें ने रसाेई गैस के दाम 25 रुपए और बढ़ा दिए। - Dainik Bhaskar
तेल कंपनियाें ने रसाेई गैस के दाम 25 रुपए और बढ़ा दिए।
  • 25 रुपए महंगा हुआ घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर, 28 लाख उपभोक्ताओं काे 8 माह से सब्सिडी का इंतजार

बढ़ती महंगाई के बीच लगातार महंगी हाे रही घरेलू रसाेेई गैस आम आदमी की कमर ताेड़ रही है। गुरुवार काे तेल कंपनियाें ने रसाेई गैस के दाम 25 रुपए और बढ़ा दिए, इससे घरेलू सिलेंडर उपभाेक्ता काे अब 723 रुपए में मिलेगा। उपभाेक्ताओं के लिए परेशानी वाली बात यह है कि लगातार दाम बढ़ने के साथ ही खाते में सब्सिडी आना भी बंद हाे गई यानी उपभाेक्ताओं काे सिलेंडर के पूरे पैसे चुकाने पड़ रहे हैं।

बीते साल मार्च में रसाेई गैस के दाम 792 रुपए पहुंच गए थे, लेकिन तब उपभाेक्ता काे 250 रुपए सब्सिडी मिल रही थे, ऐसे में उपभाेक्ता काे केवल 542 रुपए ही चुकाने पड़ रहे थे। अब सिलेंडर 723 रुपए का हाे गया ताे इस हिसाब से 182 रुपए सब्सिडी मिलनी चाहिए थी, लेकिन यह नहीं मिल रही।

  • 72 गैस एजेंसियां हैं जयपुर जिले में 32 लाख रसाेई गैस उपभाेक्ता हैं

जून-2020 से दाम बढ़ते रहे, सब्सिडी घटती रही
जनवरी-2020 में घरेलू सिलेंडर की कीमत 701 रुपए थी, मार्च तक 91.50 रुपए बढ़े ताे दाम 792.50 रुपए पहुंच गए। अप्रैल-मई में दाे बार दाम कम हुए, तब एक सिलेंडर कीमत 109 रुपए घटकर 583 रुपए हाे गई। अप्रैल में दाम घटने के साथ ही सब्सिडी आना बंद हाे गई, क्याेंकि तेल कंपनियाें ने बेस प्राइज बढ़ा दी। जून के बाद से अब तक लगातार दाम बढ़ते रहे।

बेस प्राइस बढ़ने से बंद हुई सब्सिडी: एजेंसियां
एलपीजी डिस्ट्रीब्यूटर्स फैडरेशन (राज) के महासचिव कार्तिकेय गाैड़ ने बताया- अप्रैल के बाद से उपभाेक्ताओं को सब्सिडी नहीं मिली। उपभाेक्ता एजेंसी संचालकाें पर नाराजगी जाहिर करते हैं, जबकि सब्सिडी देना या नहीं देना केन्द्र सरकार या तेल कंपनियाें का काम है। 28 लाख उपभाेक्ता सिलेंडर पर सब्सिडी लेते है। जयपुर में हर महीने 19 लाख सिलेंडर री-फिल किए जाते हैं।

इधर, दाे माह में पेट्राेल-डीजल 3 से 4 रुपए तक महंगा हुआ

2% वैट कम करने से 1.70 रुपए तक गिरी थीं कीमतें

रसाेई गैस के अलावा पेट्राेल-डीजल के दाम भी लगातार बढ़ रहे हैं। तेल कंपनियाें ने गुरुवार काे पेट्राेल में प्रति लीटर 38 पैसे और डीजल में 35 पैसे बढ़ाए हैं। बीती दाे माह में राजधानी में पेट्राेल-डीजल के दाम तीन से चार रुपए बढ़ गए थे, 27 जनवरी काे पेट्राेल के दाम 93.86 रुपए और डीजल 85.94 रुपए तक पहुंच गई थी।

28 जनवरी काे राज्य सरकार ने पेट्राेल डीजल पर 2 फीसदी वैट कम किया तब पेट्राेल के दाम 1 रुपए 70 पैसे और डीजल में प्रतिलीटर 1 रुपए 60 पैसे की गिरावट हुई। गुरुवार काे दाम बढ़ने के कारण अब पेट्राेल की कीमत 92 रुपए 89 पैसे और डीजल की कीमत 84 रुपए 97 पैसे प्रतिलीटर पहुंच गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें