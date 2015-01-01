पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर निगम में अनियमितता:अफसरों के तबादले के बाद डोर टू डोर कचरा संग्रहण की मॉनिटरिंग फेल

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • हेरिटेज निगम और ग्रेटर निगम के दो विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में कंपनी नहीं उठा रही तीन दिन से कचरा

जयपुर शहर को पहले पायदान पर लाने के दावों ने ग्रेटर निगम व हैरिटेज निगम महापौर के कार्यभार संभालने के एक सप्ताह बाद ही पोल खोल दी है। दरअसल निगम में अफसरों के तबादले होने के बाद मॉनिटरिंग नहीं होने से बीवीजी कंपनी द्वारा डोर टू डोर कचरे का संग्रहण दो से तीन दिन में किया जा रहा है।

हूपर जहां पर तीन से चार राउंड करते थे, अब एक राउंड के बाद ही गायब हाे जाते है। ऐसे में शहर की सड़कों व घरों के कचरा इकट्‌ठा होने लगा। खासकर हवामहल और सांगानेर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में स्थिति बदतर हो गई है। यहां पर मुख्य बाजारों में सड़कों पर कचरे के ढ़ेर लगे हुए है।

डोर टू डोर कचरा संग्रहण की मॉनिटरिंग की जिम्मेदारी एक्सईएन बने सिंह के पास थी। हाल ही में उनको मूल विभाग में वापस भेज दिया और उनकी जगह ग्रेटर में एक्सईएन मनोज शर्मा और हैरिटेज में महेन्द्र सिंह को लगाया है। लेकिन कंपनी के कामकाज की मॉनिटरिंग नहीं होने से कंपनी के हूपर समय पर कचरे का संग्रहण नहीं कर रहे है।

ऐसे में शहरवासियों को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। हैरिटेज नगर निगम व ग्रेटर निगम के करीब 30 वार्ड में पिछले तीन से कचरा नहीं उठा है। इस संबंध में लोगों ने निगम कंट्रोल रूम में भी शिकायत की है, लेकिन कोई सुनवाई नहीं हुई। क्योंंकि नगर निगम ग्रेटर सीईओ काेरोना पॉजिटिव होने से होम क्वारेंटाइन कर रहे है। जबकि अभी दोनों नगर निगम महापौर ऑफिस में बैठने ही नहीं लगी है।
1400 टन कचरे का संग्रहण औसतन रोज
नगर निगम ग्रेटर व हैरिटेज में डोर टू डोर कचरा संग्रहण करने के लिए बीवीजी कंपनी को टैंडर दे रखा है। कागजी आंकड़ों की माने तो कंपनी द्वारा औसतन प्रतिदिन शहर से 1400 टन के करीब कचरे का संग्रहण किया जाता है। खास बात यह है कि दो विधानसभा क्षेत्र से कंपनी द्वारा प्रतिदिन कचरा नहीं उठाया जा रहा है। इसके बावजूद उतने ही कचरे का संग्रहण किया जा रहा है। कंपनी को प्रति टन कचरे का करीब 1750 रुपए का भुगतान किया जा रहा है। इस पूरे मामले में जिम्मेदार अफसरों की मिलीभगत होने से भी इंकार नहीं किया जा सकता है।

