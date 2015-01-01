पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पानी की सप्लाई:बीसलपुर पानी सप्लाई प्राेजेक्ट के लिए 117 कराेड़ रुपए की डीपीआर तैयार

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सांगानेर व प्रताप नगर के आस-पास की काॅलाेनियाें में आएगी लाइन
  • रिव्यू के बाद स्वीकृति के लिए भेजेंगे सरकार के पास

सांगानेर व प्रताप नगर की मैन कॉलोनियां ताे बीसलपुर लाईन से जुड़ी हुई है, लेकिन इनके साउथ क्षेत्र की काॅलाेनियाें में पेयजल की काेई व्यवस्था नहीं है। बीसलपुर पेयजल से वंचित करीब 1500 काॅलाेनियाें में भी पानी की सप्लाई देने के लिए प्लान तैयार कर लिया गया है।

संंबंधित फर्म ने 117 कराेड़ रुपए लागत की डीपीआर बनाकर पीएचईडी काे साैंप दी गई है। अब इस प्रोजेक्ट की डीपीआर का पीएचईडी की ओर से रिव्यू किया जा रहा है, इसके बाद इस प्राेजेक्ट काे मंजूरी के लिए सरकार के पास भेजा जाएगा। सरकार से स्वीकृति मिलते ही टेंडर प्रक्रिया जारी कर दी जाएगी। सांगानेर व प्रतापनगर के आस-पास काॅलाेनियाें में आबादी ताे बस गई लेकिन पानी की समस्या से जूझ रहे है। इस प्राेजेक्ट से एक लाख से अधिक आबादी लाभांवित हाेगी।

पीएचईडी के अतिरिक्त मुख्य अभियंता देवराज साेलंकी का कहना है कि इस पेयजल प्राेजेक्ट के लिए 117 कराेड़ की डीपीआर बना दी गई है, इसका रिव्यू किया जा रहा है, इसके बाद स्वीकृति के लिए सरकार के पास भेजा जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें