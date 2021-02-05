पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवैध कारोबार पर एक्शन:बिना लाइसेंस बेच रहे थे दवाईयां, ड्रग कंट्रोलिंग संगठन की टीम ने छापा मारकर जब्त की दवाईयां

जयपुर24 मिनट पहले
बिना लाइसेंस के दवाईयां बेच रहे था दुकान संचालक। टीम ने दवाईयां जब्त कर संचालक के खिलाफ दर्ज करवाया मुकदमा। - Dainik Bhaskar
बिना लाइसेंस के दवाईयां बेच रहे था दुकान संचालक। टीम ने दवाईयां जब्त कर संचालक के खिलाफ दर्ज करवाया मुकदमा।

औषधि नियंत्रण संगठन जयपुर की टीम ने जयपुर के सूरजपोल बाजार में एक दुकान पर कार्रवाई करते हुए वहां से बिना लाइसेंस बेची जा रही दवाईयों के स्टॉक को जब्त किया। टीम ने दुकान से एंटिबायोटिक, एनालजेसिक और एंटिफंगल घटक युक्त 55 प्रकार की टेबलेट्स, कैप्सुल और सिरप जब्त किए है, जिनका बाजार मूल्य लगभग 11, 500 रुपए है।

औषधि नियंत्रक संगठन से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक सूरजपोल बाजार स्थित श्रीराम आयुर्वेदिक एवं प्रोविजन स्टोर पर टीम ने जब छापा मारा, तो वहां जांच में पता चला कि दुकान संचालक की ओर से दवाईयां खरीदने-बेचने के लिए जारी लाइसेंस को पहले ही औषधि नियंत्रक विभाग को सरेण्डर कर दिया था। उसके बावजूद दुकान संचालक की ओर से एंटिबायोटिक, एनालजेसिक और एंटिफंगल घटक युक्त 55 प्रकार की दवाईयां बेचान और प्रदर्शित की जा रही थी। इस दौरान टीम ने सभी दवाईयों के स्टॉक को जब्त करते हुए दुकान संचालकों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करवाया।

