आत्महत्या:6 लाख रुपए का कर्ज नहीं चुका पाने के कारण युवक ने मौत को लगाया गले, कर्जदारों के तकादे से हो गया था परेशान

जयपुर10 मिनट पहले
हरमाड़ा थाना क्षेत्र का रहने वाला ये युवक ज्वैलरी का काम करता था, लॉकडाउन में व्यवसाय ठप्प होने के बाद वह साले के यहां नौकरी करने लगा था।

जयपुर के हरमाड़ा थाना क्षेत्र में एक युवक ने कर्जदरों से तकादे से परेशान होकर अपनी जीवन लीला समाप्त कर ली। युवक लॉकडाउन से पहले खुद का ज्वैलरी का काम करता था। लॉकडाउन में व्यवसाय चौपट हो जाने के बाद कर्ज में डूबे युवक ने खुद को उबारने के लिए साले के यहां ज्वैलरी की दुकान पर नौकरी भी की। लेकिन कर्जदारों के बार-बार तकादे से तंग आकर आखिरकार युवक ने अपना जीवन ही समाप्त कर लिया।

हरमाड़ा थाना पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक ग्राम रामपुरा हरमाड़ा निवासी रामस्वरूप (30) की बॉडी आज सुबह हरमाड़ा के पास न्यू ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर योजना में एक पेड़ पर लटकी मिली। ग्रामीणों की सूचना पर जाकर बॉडी को पेड़ से उतारा और पहचान के बाद परिजनों को सूचना दी। रामस्वरूप के परिवार में उसकी बीवी के अलावा दो छोटे-छोटे बच्चे भी है।

शाम को दुकान से निकलने के बाद नहीं पहुंचा घर
पुलिस ने बताया कि रामस्वरूप रोजमार्रा की तरह साले की विश्वकर्मा स्थित ज्वैलरी की दुकान पर काम करने के बाद शाम करीब 6.30 बजे घर के लिए निकला था। दुकान से निकलने के बाद वह घर न पहुंचकर ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर पहुंच गया और वहां फांसी पर लटक कर आत्महत्या कर ली। इधर रामस्वरूप के परिजन ये सोचने निश्चिन्त थे कि वह कहीं न कहीं अपने मित्र या परिचित के घर चला गया होगा। क्योंकि अक्सर वह दुकान से घर लौटने के बजाए अपने मित्रों या परिचित के घर भी चला जाता था।

6 लाख रुपए के चलते गंवा दी जान
पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक फांसी पर लटके युवक पर कोई खास बड़ा कर्ज भी नहीं था। बताया जा रहा है कि 7-8 लोगों ने इसे थोड़ी-थोड़ी रकम उधार दे रखी थी। यही लोग आए दिन अपना पैसा लेने के लिए तकाजा करते थे। इन सभी लोगों की कुल रकम लगभग 6 लाख रुपए के आस-पास ही है।

