हाईकोर्ट की कार्यवाही:हाईकोर्ट में ई-फाइलिंग कर सकते हैं, वीडियो कॉल से पैरवी फिर शुरू

जयपुर21 मिनट पहले
हाईकोर्ट प्रशासन ने जोधपुर व जयपुर में कोविड: 19 संक्रमण केसों में बढ़ोतरी के चलते सोमवार से 5 दिसंबर तक के लिए जरूरी सहित अन्य केसों में केवल वीसी के जरिए ही सुनवाई की व्यवस्था शुरू की है। लेकिन नए केसों व अन्य दस्तावेजों की फाइलिंग ई तरीके के अलावा फिजिकल तरीके से भी हो सकेगी।

हालांकि हाईकोर्ट प्रशासन ने वकीलों व उनके स्टॉफ कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते ई-पोर्टल के जरिए ही फाइलिंग करने की राय दी है। दरअसल हाईकोर्ट में 2 नवंबर से ही वीसी के साथ ही फिजिकल तरीके से केसों की नियमित सुनवाई शुरू हुई थी।

इसमें भी वकीलों व पक्षकारों को ई-पास के जरिए ही प्रवेश की छूट दी थी। अब हाईकोर्ट में जरूरी केसों के अलावा अन्य केसों की सुनवाई भी वीसी के जरिए ही होगी। इससे पहले भी हाईकोर्ट ने कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते 1 अक्टूबर से 23 अक्टूबर के दौरान भी जरूरी केसों में वीसी के जरिए ढाई घंटे सुनवाई की थी।
6 माह में 40 हजार केसों की वीसी से हुई सुनवाई
जोधपुर मुख्यपीठ व जयपुर पीठ में 23 मार्च से लेकर 15 सितंबर तक के करीब 6 महीने के कोरोनाकाल में 40,847 केसों की वीसी से सुनवाई हुई है। बीसीआर चेयरमैन एस शाहिद हसन ने बताया कि कोरोना संक्रमण के हालातों के चलते बीसीआर ने सीजे से केसों की सुनवाई वीसी के जरिए करवाए जाने का आग्रह किया था। फिलहाल वीसी से केसों में सुनवाई जजों, वकीलों कोर्ट कर्मचारियों व पक्षकारों की सुरक्षा के लिए जरूरी है।

