पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • E Mitra's Operater Was Printing Fake Indian Currency At His House, 5.80 Lakh Fake Rupees Recovered By Jaipur Police Kardhani

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

छाप दिए नकली रुपए, अब गिरफ्तार:ई-मित्र का काम छोड़ सोशल मीडिया से सीखा नकली नोट छापना, डिजिटल प्रिंटर से 100 और 200 के नोट छापकर बाजार में चलाने लगा

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ई-मित्र संचालन का काम छोड़कर रूपचंद भरतपुर से जयपुर आ गया। यहां अपने घर से 100 और 200 रुपए के प्रिंटर स्कैनर से नकली नोट छापने का काम करने लगा। - Dainik Bhaskar
ई-मित्र संचालन का काम छोड़कर रूपचंद भरतपुर से जयपुर आ गया। यहां अपने घर से 100 और 200 रुपए के प्रिंटर स्कैनर से नकली नोट छापने का काम करने लगा।
  • जयपुर शहर में करधनी थाना पुलिस ने किया आरोपी को गिरफ्तार
  • दो लाख रुपए के नकली नोटों की खेप पहुंचाते वक्त चंगुल में फंसा

जयपुर की बगरु थाना पुलिस ने नकली नोट छापने वाले युवक को गिरफ्तार किया है। सोमवार को पकड़े गए आरोपी के कब्जे से 5 लाख 80 हजार के नकली नोट बरामद किए गए हैं। ये सभी 100 और 200 रुपए के नोट हैं। प्रारंभिक जानकारी के मुताबिक, युवक पिछले कुछ वक्त से अपने घर में ही डिजिटल प्रिंटर से नकली नोट छाप रहा था। उसके घर से प्रिंटर और प्लेन पेपर भी बरामद किया गया है।

एडिशनल डीसीपी बजरंग सिंह शेखावत ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार आरोपी का नाम रूपचंद मीणा उर्फ रूपी (25) है। वह मूल भरतपुर जिले की कुम्हेर तहसील का रहने वाला है। वह लंबे समय से करणी विहार इलाके में रह रहा था।

2 लाख रुपए के नकली नोट लेकर सप्लाई करने गया था
पुलिस ने बताया कि सोमवार शाम को रूपचंद मीणा एक बैग में दो लाख रुपए के नकली नोट लेकर करधनी इलाके में किसी व्यक्ति को सप्लाई देने आया था। इस बीच करधनी थाने के स्पेशल टीम के कांस्टेबल शंकर को मुखबिर से सूचना मिली कि एक व्यक्ति नकली नोटों की बड़ी खेप लेकर सप्लाई करने आ रहा है। तब सब इंस्पेक्टर मोतीलाल शर्मा के नेतृत्व में पुलिस टीम ने रूपचंद मीणा को पकड़ लिया। रातभर हुई पूछताछ के बाद रूपचंद को लेकर उसके कमरे पर पहुंची। वहां स्कैनर, स्याही और करीब 3 लाख 80 हजार रुपए के नकली नोट बरामद कर लिए।

भरतपुर में ई-मित्र का काम करता था आरोपी
मामले की जांच कर रहे सब इंस्पेक्टर मोतीलाल शर्मा के मुताबिक, प्रारंभिक पूछताछ में रूपचंद मीणा ने बताया कि वह भरतपुर स्थित अपने गांव में ई मित्र सेंटर चलाता था। लेकिन, वहां ज्यादा फायदा नहीं हुआ। इसके बाद सोशल मीडिया से उसे नकली नोट छापने का आईडिया आया।

रूपचंद जयपुर आकर करणी विहार इलाके में मकान लेकर रहने लगा। यहां ज्यादा आबादी नहीं होने से किसी शक भी नहीं हुआ। उसके मकान पर किसी का आना-जाना नहीं था। ऐसे में उसने घर में ही स्कैनर और प्रिंटर लगाकर नोट छापना शुरू कर दिया। रूपचंद 100 रुपए और 200 रुपए के नकली नोट छाप रहा था। इसके बाद उसने अपने सहयोगियों द्वारा इन नोटों को बाजार में चलाना शुरू कर दिया। इसी दौरान वह पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ गया। अब उससे पूछताछ की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसानों ने प्राचीर पर खालसा पंथ का झंडा लगाया, ऐसी ही हिंसा 20 दिन पहले अमेरिका में हुई थी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser