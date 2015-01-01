पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ई-ऑफिस सिस्टम:रेलवे इलेक्ट्रिफिकेशन में ई-ऑफिस प्रणाली लागू, पेपरलेस वर्किंग शुरू, अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को दी जाएगी स्पेशल ट्रेनिंग

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
कर्मचारियों को स्पेशल ट्रेनिंग दी जाएगी
  • रेलवे बोर्ड के निर्देश के बाद रेलटेल ने विकसित किया ई-ऑफिस सिस्टम

केंद्रीय रेल विद्युतीकरण संगठन (कोर) के जयपुर स्थित प्रोजेक्ट ऑफिस में शुक्रवार से ई-ऑफिस सिस्टम को लागू किया गया। रेलवे में राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर पहली बार ई-ऑफिस शुरू करने का निर्णय भी उत्तर-पश्चिम रेलवे से ही लिया गया था। रेलवे बोर्ड के निर्देश पर इसे लागू करने की परियोजना पर रेलवे के पीएसयू रेलटेल कॉर्पोरेशन ने चरणबद्ध काम शुरू कर दिया था।

कोर के प्रवक्ता महेश शर्मा ने बताया कि नेशनल इन्फार्मेटिक्स सेंटर (एनआईसी) द्वारा विकसित ई-ऑफिस एप्लीकेशन को कोर के जयपुर प्रोजेक्ट ऑफिस में लागू करने की जिम्मेदारी रेलटेल और कोर के डिप्टी सीएसटीई भगत सिंह चौधरी को दी गई है।

शर्मा ने बताया कि ई-ऑफिस एक एकीकृत फाइल और रिकॉर्ड प्रबंधन प्रणाली है, जो आतंरिक डाटा के सरल उपयोग के साथ सामग्री प्रबंधन (डाटा) को सरल बनाती है। यह एप्लीकेशन फाइल की ट्रैकिंग और अभिलेखीय डाटा को आसानी से उपलब्ध कराती है। सिस्टम और डाटा पूरी तरह सुरक्षित और गोपनीय रखने के साथ नियमित कार्यों को स्वचलित बनाती है।

इस परियोजना का मुख्य उद्देश्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक फाइल सिस्टम के साथ मैनुअल सिस्टम को प्रतिस्थापित कर संसाधन का बेहतर तरीके से उपयोग करना है। ई-ऑफिस के पूरी तरह लागू किए जाने से पहले सभी डाटा को ऑनलाइन किया जाएगा।

अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को दी जाएगी स्पेशल ट्रेनिंग... ई-ऑफिस के लिए सभी अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों को स्पेशल ट्रेनिंग दी जाएगी। डिजिटल सिग्नेचर बनाए जाएंगे। साथ ही सभी का अनिवार्य रुप से ई-मेल आईडी बनाया जाएगा।

