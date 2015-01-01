पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पूनियां का जुबानी हमला:गहलोत सरकार के आर्थिक कु-प्रबंधन से विकास ठप

जयपुर3 घंटे पहले
भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष डाॅ. सतीश पूनियां ने कांग्रेस की गहलोत सरकार के दो वर्ष के रिपोर्ट कार्ड पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि गहलोत सरकार पिछले दो साल में हर मोर्चे पर विफल रही है। ना तो किसानों का सम्पूर्ण कर्जा माफ कर पाई, ना ही युवाओं को बेरोजगारी भत्ता दे पाई।

महिला, दलित एवं आदिवासी गहलोत राज में प्रताड़ित हो रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि गहलोत राज में ‘युवा-हैरान, महिला-परेशान, किसान-हलकान’। डाॅ. पूनियां ने कहा कि ग्रामीण एवं शहरी विकास ठप पड़ा हुआ है, आर्थिक प्रबंधन में भी सरकार विफल रही है। दो साल में एक भी विकास का नया काम शुरू नहीं हाे पाया।

पूनियां ने कहा कि अपने बजट भाषण में सवा लाख भर्तियों की घोषणा मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने की थी, जिसे आज दिन तक पूरा नहीं कर पाए। उल्टे 35 हजार पद समाप्त कर प्रदेश के बेरोजगार युवाओं के साथ बड़ा छलावा किया है। संविदाकर्मियों को नियमित करने का वादा आज तक पूरा नहीं हुआ।

पूनियां ने कहा कि कांग्रेस के प्रभारी व महासचिव अजय माकन एवं प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा द्वारा जनघोषणा-पत्र पर रिपोर्ट कार्ड जारी कर 50 प्रतिशत काम पूरे होने का दावा हवा-हवाई है। जनघोषणा-पत्र झूठ का पुलिन्दा है। सरकार ने किसानों, नौजवानों के साथ वादाखिलाफी की है। खुद की युनिवर्सिटी, खुद ही एक्जामिनर और खुद ही नम्बर देकर अपने आपको पास बताने वाले मुख्यमंत्री गहलोत जरा अपना रिपोर्ट कार्ड खुद तय करने के बजाए जनता से पूछते तो अच्छा होता।

राजस्थान के 2.50 करोड़ मतदाताओं ने गहलोत सरकार को पंचायत चुनाव एवं निकाय चुनाव में नकार कर रिपोर्ट कार्ड में फेल घोषित कर दिया। अशोक गहलोत सरकार इतिहास की भ्रष्ट, अकर्मण्य, नकारा एवं अराजक सरकार के रूप में जानी जाएगी। दो साल गहलोत सिर्फ अपनी सरकार बचाने के मैनेजमेंट में लगे रहे एवं उनके अन्दरूनी विग्रह, झगड़े एवं फूट का नुकसान प्रदेश की जनता भुगत रही है।

