डिजिटल बाल मेला:शिक्षा मंत्री डोटासरा ने लांच किया देश का पहला डिजिटल बाल मेला; टैलेंट हंट में बच्चे देंगे कोरोना जागरूकता का मैसेज

जयपुर23 मिनट पहले
डिजिटल मेले का आयोजन 14 नवंबर 2020 से शुरू किया जा रहा है। मेले में ऑनलाइन वीडियो सबमिट करने की अंतिम तारीख 14 दिसंबर तथा परिणाम की तारीख 25 दिसंबर, 2020 तय की गई है।
  • कोरोना के प्रति जागरूकता बढ़ाने के लिए फ्यूचर सोसायटी आयोजित करवा रही है टैलेंट हंट
  • मेले में ऑनलाइन वीडियो सबमिट करने की अंतिम तारीख 14 दिसंबर, परिणाम 25 दिसंबर को

कोरोना के प्रति जागरूकता बढ़ाने के लिए फ्यूचर सोसायटी और एलआईसी के सौजन्य से राज्य स्तरीय ‘डिजिटल बाल मेला’ राजस्थान में 14 नवंबर से आयोजन किया जा रहा है। इस अवसर पर प्रदेश के शिक्षा मंत्री गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा ने 'डिजिटल बाल मेला' की ऑनलाइन लांचिंग वीडियो जारी किया। डोटासरा ने बड़ी संख्या में बच्चों के शामिल होने की अपील करते हुए बाल मेला टीम को इस नवाचार के लिये बधाई दी। शिक्षा मंत्री ने बाल मेला टीम की जान्हवी शर्मा के साथ जो वीडियो जारी किया है। जिसमें बताया है कि बच्चे कैसे कोरोना काल में अपने समय का सदुपयोग कर सकते हैं।

बच्चों के टैलेंट को निखारेगा डिजिटल बाल मेला

कोरोना काल में 'डिजिटल बाल मेला' जैसा आयोजन प्रदेश में कोरोना जागरूकता के साथ बच्चों के टैलेंट को निखारेगा, कोरोना के इस मुश्किल समय में घर ने रहने से बच्चों का शारीरिक और मानसिक विकास पर गहरा असर पड़ा है ऐसे में 'डिजिटल बाल मेला' बच्चों के टैलेंट को निखारने का प्लेटफॉर्म है। इसमें कोरोना जागरूकता अभियान में बच्चे भी बड़े सेनानी के रूप में उभर कर बाहर आयेंगे।

शिक्षा मंत्री ने बाल मेला टीम की जान्हवी शर्मा के साथ जो वीडियो जारी किया है। जिसमें बताया है कि बच्चे कैसे कोरोना काल में अपने समय का सदुपयोग कर सकते हैं।
शिक्षा मंत्री ने बाल मेला टीम की जान्हवी शर्मा के साथ जो वीडियो जारी किया है। जिसमें बताया है कि बच्चे कैसे कोरोना काल में अपने समय का सदुपयोग कर सकते हैं।

देश का पहला डिजिटल बाल मेला

आपको बता दें कि डिजिटल मेले का आयोजन 14 नवंबर 2020 से शुरू किया जा रहा है। मेले में ऑनलाइन वीडियो सबमिट करने की अंतिम तारीख 14 दिसंबर तथा परिणाम की तारीख 25 दिसंबर, 2020 तय की गई है। ये देश का पहला बाल मेला है जो कोरोना काल में बच्चों को ऑनलाइन एक दूसरे की प्रतिभा जानने का मौका दे रहा है। एक महीने तक चलने वाले डिजिटल मेले में विभिन्न कलाओं/प्रतियोगिताओं के लिए दस अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों का समावेश किया गया है। जिसमें जिनमें पेंटिंग, एक्टिंग, कुकिंग, सिंगिंग, डांसिंग, क्विज़, शॉर्ट फिल्म मेकिंग शामिल हैं।

कोरोना जागरुकता को लेकर टैलेंट बिखरेंगे बाल कलाकार

डिजिटल बाल मेला का विषय 'कोरोना के प्रति जागरूकता' तय किया गया है। प्रतियोगिता में कोरोना से जंग जीतने और और जागरूकता बढ़ाने से संबंधित संदेश देते हुए गतिविधि अनिवार्य हैं। बच्चे अपने टैलेंट अनुसार पसंदीदा प्रतियोगिता में हिस्सा लेकर अपने कार्य का वीडियो मोबाइल से बनाकर प्रतियोगिता की कैटेगरी के अनुसार अपनी एंट्री ऑनलाइन भेज सकते हैं। जीतने वाले प्रतिभागी को राज्य स्तर पर कैश अवार्ड भी दिया जाएगा। डिजिटल बाल मेले की किसी भी प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेने के लिए ऑनलाइन प्रोसेस रखा गया है। डिजिटल मेला वेबसाइट www.digitalbaalmela.com पर प्रतियोगिता और ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन से जुड़ी सभी जानकारियां दी गईं हैं।

