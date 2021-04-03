पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जयपुर पुलिस कमिश्नरेट की कार्रवाई:ऑपरेशन AAG में अवैध हथियारों के साथ पकड़े गए आठ युवक, जानलेवा हमले के केस में फरार पूर्व पार्षद भी गिरफ्तार

जयपुर27 मिनट पहले
ऑपरेशन AAG के तहत अवैध हथियारों के साथ मानसरोवर में पुलिस ने हथियार तस्कर कुलदीप सिंह को गिरफ्तार किया। - Dainik Bhaskar
ऑपरेशन AAG के तहत अवैध हथियारों के साथ मानसरोवर में पुलिस ने हथियार तस्कर कुलदीप सिंह को गिरफ्तार किया।
  • जयपुर की कमिश्नरेट स्पेशल टीम ने सांगानेर सदर व मानसरोवर इलाके में पकड़ा
  • आरोपियों से 6 पिस्टल, एक रिवॉल्वर, एक देशी कट्‌टा और 1 जिंदा कारतूस बरामद

शहर में कमिश्नरेट की स्पेशल टीम ने बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए गुरुवार को ऑपरेशन AAG के तहत सात लोगों को अवैध हथियारों के साथ गिरफ्तार कर लिया। इनमें टोंक जिले के निवाई कस्बे में हत्या के प्रयास के मुकदमे में फरार चल रहा पूर्व पार्षद आलोक मीणा भी शामिल है। आरोपियों के कब्जे से पुलिस टीम ने 6 पिस्टल, एक रिवॉल्वर, एक देशी कट्‌टा और 1 जिंदा कारतूस बरामद किए है। इसके अलावा जयपुर में ही चौमूं थाना पुलिस ने भी अवैध हथियार के साथ एक बदमाश को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

टोंक जिले के निवाई कस्बे से फरार पूर्व पार्षद आलोक मीणा (नीला टीशर्ट) और उसके साथी
टोंक जिले के निवाई कस्बे से फरार पूर्व पार्षद आलोक मीणा (नीला टीशर्ट) और उसके साथी

जयपुर पुलिस कमिश्नर आनंद श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि हथियारों की तस्करी रोकने के उद्देश्य से चलाए जा रहे ऑपरेशन एक्शन अगेंस्ट गन (AAG) के तहत बुधवार शाम को पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर रविन्द्र प्रताप सिंह की टीम ने सांगानेर सदर पुलिस के सहयोग से टोंक जिले के निवाई निवासी आलोक मीणा को बाइक पर अवैध हथियार के साथ पकड़ा।

वहीं, सवाई माधोपुर के सूरवाल निवासी जगदीश मीणा को एक कार में देशी कट्टा व कारतूस के साथ पकड़ा। पुलिस पूछताछ में सामने आया कि आलोक मीणा पूर्व पार्षद रहा है। वह जयपुर के सांगानेर इलाके में रहकर फरारी काट रहा है। आलोक व उसके साथियों के खिलाफ निवाई में जानलेवा हमले का केस दर्ज है। आलोक और उसके पांच साथियों से पूछताछ जारी है।

मानसरोवर में किराए के कमरे में अवैध हथियारों के साथ पकड़ा गया युवक

इसी तरह, जयपुर कमिश्नरेट की स्पेशल टीम ने मानसरोवर इलाके में कावेरी पथ पर किराये के मकान में रह रहे हथियार तस्कर कुलदीप सिंह को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। वह भरतपुर के लखनपुर का रहने वाला है। पुलिस ने कुलदीप सिंह के कब्जे से छह रिवॉल्वर व बाइक बरामद कर ली। आरोपी कुलदीप अपने साथी सौरभ व आकाश के साथ किराये पर कमरा लेकर रह रहा है। सौरभ व आकाश फरार हो गए।पूछताछ में कुलदीप सिंह ने बताया कि उसके कब्जे से जब्त हथियार यूपी के अतुल उर्फ अर्पित ने दिए है। ये लोग जयपुर और आसपास के क्षेत्रों में हथियारों की सप्लाई करते है। इनसे पूछताछ जारी है।

चौमूं में भी ऑपरेशन AAG के तहत पकड़ा गया बदमाश

इधर, जयपुर कमिश्नरेट के वेस्ट जिले में चौमूं थाना पुलिस ने अवैध हथियारों के साथ एक बदमाश को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। डीसीपी प्रदीप मोहन शर्मा ने बताया कि ऑपरेशन AAG के तहत चौमूं एसीपी राजेन्द्र सिंह निर्वाण व एसएचओ हेमराज सिंह गुर्जर के नेतृत्व में पुलिस टीम ने रिसाणी गांव के पास अवैध पिस्टल व चार कारतूस के साथ सुभाष मीणा को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। वह जयपुर ग्रामीण जिले में अमरसर के करीरी गांव का रहने वाला है। आरोपी सुभाष के खिलाफ चौमूं, अमरसर, मनोहरपुर व अजीतगढ़ में 16 आपराधिक प्रकरण दर्ज है।

