आचार संहिता:1 साल में 7 बार चुनाव का ऐलान, करीब 6 महीने आचार संहिता, 2 महीने सख्त लॉकडाउन

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • बार-बार लग रही आचार संहिता के चलते लोग परेशान
  • पंचायतों में राजस्व, तबादलों, रीट का आयोजन सहित कई अहम काम अटके

प्रदेश में पिछले साल अक्टूबर में शुरू हुआ चुनाव का सिलसिला अब तक जारी है। चुनाव की प्रक्रिया खत्म होने का नाम ही नहीं ले रही। एक साल में करीब 7 बार अलग-अलग चुनावों की घोषणा हो चुकी है। इससे लगी आचार संहिता के कारण लोगों के कई जरुरी काम अटक गए।

एक चुनाव खत्म होता है कि दूसरे चुनाव का एलान हो जाता है। इस कारण पिछले 12 महीने में से करीब 6 माह तो आचार संहिता में ही बीत गए। इसके अलावा कोरोना का कहर है वो अलग। इससे भी लोगों की परेशानी बढ़ गई है।

प्रदेश में कब-कब हुआ चुनाव का एलान

  • 25 अक्टूबर 2019 को नगरपालिकाओं के लिए
  • 26 दिसंबर 2019 को सरपंच एवं पंच के लिए
  • 12 मार्च 2020 को 6 नगर निगमों के लिए, लेकिन कोरोना के कारण निरस्त करना पड़ा।
  • 7 सितंबर 2020 को शेष रही 3848 ग्राम पंचायतों के चुनाव
  • 10 अक्टूबर 2020 को 6 नगर निगमों के चुनाव का एलान
  • 26 अक्टूबर 2020 को 21 जिलों की जिला परिषदों एवं पंचायत समिति के लिए।

7 नवंबर को 42 नगरीय निकायों के लिए

रीट पर निर्णय नहीं : रीट की पात्रता में सरकार ने कुछ वर्गों को छूट प्रदान की है। चुनाव आचार संहिता के कारण फाइल अटक गई है।

लॉकडाउन 22 मार्च से
प्रदेश में कोरोना के संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए पहली बार 22 मार्च से लॉकडाउन का एलान हुआ था। करीब दो महीने के सख्त लॉकडाउन के बाद 20 मई के बाद ही इसमें कुछ छूट मिलना प्रारंभ हुआ था। इसके बावजूद भी कई तरह की पाबंदियां लागू रही थी। लेकिन इन दो महीने में लोगों को जरुरी काम पूरी तरह से अटक गए थे। सरकार का भी पूरा ध्यान कोरोना को रोकने पर ही था।

यह काम अटके

अपना कार्यालय का काम छोड़ कर्मचारी चुनावों में लगे रहे - बार बार चुनाव की घोषणा होने से जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारी और कर्मचारियों के अलाव चुनाव ड्यूटी के कारण अन्य कर्मचारी भी चुनाव में ही व्यस्त रहे। सबसे अधिक नुकसान लोगों को जिला प्रशासन से जुड़े कामों के लिए उठाना पड़ रहा है। अन्य विभागों के कर्मचारी भी बार बार चुनाव ड्युटी के कारण अपने कार्यालय को अधिक समय नहीं दे पा रहे।

तबादले अटके रहे

15 सितंबर से सरकार ने तबादलों पर से प्रतिबंध हटाकर 31 अक्टूबर तक तबादले करने की छूट प्रदान की थी। लेकिन आचार संहिता के चलते अधिकांश डिपार्टमेंटों में तबादले अटके रहे। कई विभागों में तो तबादला सूचियां जारी हो गई। लेकिन शिक्षा विभाग सहित कई बड़े विभागों में कर्मचारी सूचियों का इंतजार करते रहे।

^बार-बार आचार संहिता लगने से सरकारी महकमों में आम जनता के काम नहीं हो पाते और लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। सरकार को चुनाव आयोग से सामंजस्य बैठाकर इस तरह से प्लानिंग करनी चाहिए ताकि एक साथ चुनाव हो जाए।
-संदीप कलवानिया, एडवोकेट, हाईकोर्ट

