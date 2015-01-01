पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • Election For The First Phase Of Zilla Parishad And Panchayat Samiti In 21 Districts Rajasthan Will Be Held Tomorrow, From 7:30 Am

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राजस्थान:21 जिलों में जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति के पहले चरण के चुनाव कल, सुबह 7: 30 बजे से होगी वोटिंग

जयपुर20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पंचायती चुनाव के प्रथम चरण में 10131 मतदान केंद्रों पर 72 लाख 38 हजार 66 मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग कर सकेंगे।
  • 21 जिलों में 65 पंचायत समितियों के 1310 सदस्यों के लिए हाेगा मतदान
  • पहले चरण में 25 हजार ईवीएम मशीनों के जरिए मतदाता करेंगे वोटिंग

प्रदेश में लगातार हो रहे कोरोना विस्फोट के बीच 21 जिलों में जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनाव कल सोमवार, 23 नवंबर को होंगे। पहले चरण के इस चुनाव के लिए सुबह 7.30 से शाम 5 बजे तक मतदान होगा। इससे पहले शनिवार शाम 5 बजे चुनाव प्रचार बंद हो गया था।

प्रथम चरण में 10131 मतदान केंद्रों पर 72 लाख 38 हजार 66 मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग कर सकेंगे। इसमें 37 लाख 47 हजार 347 पुरुष, 34 लाख 90 हजार 696 महिला व 23 अन्य मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का इस्तेमाल कर सकेंगे। सभी चरणों के मतदान सम्पन्न होने के बाद 8 दिसंबर को मतगणना होगी।

इन 21 जिलों में होगा चुनाव

चुनाव आयुक्त पीएस मेहरा ने बताया कि अजमेर, बांसवाड़ा, बाड़मेर, भीलवाड़ा, बीकानेर, बूंदी, चित्तौड़गढ़, चूरू, डूंगरपुर, हनुमानगढ़, जैसलमेर, जालौर, झालावाड़, झुंझूनूं, नागौर, पाली, प्रतापगढ़, राजसमंद, सीकर, टोंक, और उदयपुर जिले की 65 पंचायत समितियों के 1310 सदस्यों और उनसे संबंधित जिला परिषद सदस्यों के लिए मतदान करवाया जाएगा।

25 हजार ईवीएम मशीनों से डालें जाएंगे वोट

प्रथम चरण में लगभग 25 हजार ईवीएम मशीनों का इस्तेमाल किया जाएगा, जबकि 50 हजार से ज्यादा कार्मिक चुनाव सम्पन्न करवाएंगे। पीएस मेहरा ने बताया कि सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पूरा ध्यान रखें और मतदान दिवस पर भी उम्मीदवारों द्वारा लगाई जाने वाले बूथ पर भी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग रखी जाए और कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल की कड़ाई से पालना की जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें42 दिन में दूसरी बार एक्टिव केस बढ़े, महाराष्ट्र फिर टॉप पर; देश में कुल 90.95 लाख लोग संक्रमित हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें