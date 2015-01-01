पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पंचायत चुनाव:21 जिलाें में पंचायत समिति व जिला परिषदों के चुनाव आज, 10131 मतदान केंद्रों पर 72.38 लाख मतदाता

जयपुर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सुबह 7.30 से सायं 5 बजे तक मतदान होगा

पंचायत समिति और जिला परिषद के पहले चरण के चुनाव के तहत साेमवार काे 21 जिलाें की 65 पंचायत समितियों में मतदान हाेगा। 10131 मतदान केंद्रों पर 72.38 लाख मतदाता सुबह 7:30 से शाम 5 बजे तक अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग कर सकेंगे।

इसमें 37.47 लाख पुरुष, 34.90 लाख महिला व 23 अन्य हैं। अजमेर, बांसवाड़ा, बाड़मेर, भीलवाड़ा, बीकानेर, बूंदी, चित्तौड़गढ़, चूरू, डूंगरपुर, हनुमानगढ़, जैसलमेर, जालौर, झालावाड़, झुंझूनूं, नागौर, पाली, प्रतापगढ़, राजसमंद, सीकर, टोंक और उदयपुर जिले में 65 पंचायत समितियों के 1310 सदस्यों और उनसे संबंधित जिला परिषद सदस्यों के लिए मतदान हाेना है।

दूसरे चरण के लिए मतदान 27 नवंबर, तीसरे के लिए 1 दिसंबर और चाैथे चरण का 5 दिसंबर को हाेगा। सभी चरणों के मतदान सम्पन्न होने के बाद 8 दिसंबर को मतगणना हाेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें