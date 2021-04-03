पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आत्मनिर्भर राजस्थान राहत चाहे आम इंसान:आत्मनिर्भर प्रदेशों में बिजली दरें 4 रुपए/यूनिट तक हम 96% उत्पादन के बावजूद चुका रहे 8 से 13 रुपए

जयपुरएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: डीडी वैष्णव
  • कॉपी लिंक
गुजरात 26 हजार मेगावॉट उत्पादन, दर 4.15 रुपए, पंजाब 13 हजार मेगावॉट उत्पादन, दर ‌ 6.34 रुपए - Dainik Bhaskar
गुजरात 26 हजार मेगावॉट उत्पादन, दर 4.15 रुपए, पंजाब 13 हजार मेगावॉट उत्पादन, दर ‌ 6.34 रुपए
  • आज से उन सब सेवाओं की पड़ताल, जिनके लिए खबर बनती है, राजस्थान में ये सबसे महंगी, पहली कड़ी में बिजली की बात

सोलर एनर्जी का जेनरेटर राजस्थान, बिजली उत्पादन में आत्मनिर्भर है। लेकिन उपभोक्ताओं को सभी आत्मनिर्भर और पड़ोसी राज्यों से महंगी बिजली मिल रही है। यहां प्रतिदिन करीब 2600 लाख यूनिट बिजली की जरूरत होती है और औसतन 2500 लाख यूनिट पैदा होती है यानी 96 फीसदी। दो वर्षों में प्रदेश बिजली बेचने वाले राज्यों में शामिल होगा। फिर भी 1.20 करोड़ से ज्यादा उपभोक्ताओं पर महंगी बिजली का बोझ है। स्थाई शुल्क व सेस मिला दें तो हमें 9 से 13 रुपए प्रति यूनिट के महंगे भाव पर बिजली मिल रही है।

देश में सबसे महंगी बिजली; स्थाई शुल्क, सेस मिलाकर मात्र 55 यूनिट बिजली का बिल 720 रुपए यानी रेट 13.34/ यूनिट

कंपनियां अपने घाटे को महंगी बिजली का आधार बताती हैं। लेकिन यह पूरा मामला कुप्रबंधन का...क्योंकि प्रदेश में सबसे सस्ते माध्यम सोलर व विंड से अधिकांश बिजली बनती हैं। फिर भी कंपनियां घाटे में। खामियाजा आम ग्राहकों को भुगतना पड़ रहा है। स्थिति ये तीनों बिजली कंपनियों पर 2015 तक 80 हजार करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा का घाटा था। नवंबर, 2015 में केंद्र ने उदय योजना में तीनों के 60 हजार करोड़ का समायोजन कर लिया था।

लेकिन कंपनियां फिर 80 हजार करोड़ से ज्यादा के घाटे में आ गईं। अब लोन की किस्त के लिए लोन ले रहीं।

असर... सबसे ज्यादा दबाव 1.20 लाख घरेलू उपभोक्ता पर
घरेलू उपभोक्ता 1.20 करोड़
कॉमर्शियल 14 लाख
औद्योगिक कनेक्शन 3.54 लाख
कृषि कनेक्शन 14.41 लाख
कुल 1.53 करोड़
ऊर्जा मंत्री बोले… ‘किसान को सब्सिडी देने से महंगी हुई बिजली’
ऊर्जा मंत्री बीडी कल्ला का कहना है कि सौर ऊर्जा का उत्पादन बढ़ने से हम जल्द बिजली बेचने की स्थिति में होंगे। लेकिन अभी 71% सस्ती बिजली कृषि क्षेत्र को देनी पड़ती है। इससे घरेलू उपभोक्ताओं को महंगी पड़ रही है।

कंपनियों के हमेशा से तीन बहाने

  • दिन में कृषि सेक्टर को बिजली देते हैं, फिर रात के पीक आवर्स में बिजली आपूर्ति के लिए महंगी खरीद पड़ती है।
  • ट्रांसमिशन लॉसेज बहुत है। हालांकि इसे 25% से घटाकर 17 से 20% पर लाया गया है। बिजली मिलती खूब है लेकिन वितरण तंत्र में ट्रांसमिट के दौरान छीजत व चोरी हो जाती है।
  • बिजली कंपनियों के ऑपरेशन व मेंटेनेंस (ओएंडएम) का खर्च साल दर साल बढ़ रहा है।

जबकि… सस्ते उत्पादन का रिकॉर्ड हमारा
सोलर में सभी रिकॉर्ड प. राजस्थान के नाम हो रहे हैं। गत 3 दिसंबर सोलर एनर्जी कॉरपोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया ने प्रदेश में 1200 मेगावाट के लिए नीलामी की। तीन कंपनियों ने 2 रु. यूनिट की बोली लगाई। यह दुनिया में सबसे सस्ता।

प्रतिदिन उत्पादन क्षमता

थर्मल- 12,122 मेगावाट

हाइडल 1757 मेगावाट

सोलर 5383 मेगावाट

विंड 4326 मेगावाट

गैस 824 मेगावाट

न्यूक्लियर 456 मेगावाट

बायोमास 101 मेगावाट

कुल 24,969 मेगावाट

रिसर्च : राजस्थान न्यूजरूम

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें