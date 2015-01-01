पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:4 साल पहले लगे इलेक्ट्रॉनिक डिस्पले बोर्ड हो रहे हैं कबाड़, फल-सब्जी के भाव दिखाने के लिए लगाए गए थे डिस्पले बोर्ड

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
मंडी परिसर में 20 से अधिक जगह पर डिस्प्ले बोर्ड लगवाएं थे
  • मुहाना मार्केट में लापरवाही की भेंट चढ़े डिस्प्ले बोर्ड

केन्द्र की ओर से शहरों व कस्बों के मुख्य बाजारों व कृषि उपज मंडियों में इलेक्ट्राॅनिक डिस्प्ले बोर्ड लगाएं जाएंगे, ताकि कृषि उपज की कीमतों में हो रहे बदलाव की जानकारी लगातार मिलती रहे। लेकिन इसी तर्ज पर 4 साल पहले मुहाना मंडी समिति ने लाखों रुपए खर्च कर मंडी परिसर में 20 से अधिक जगह पर डिस्प्ले बोर्ड लगवाएं थे, जो कई दिनों से देखरेख के अभाव में कबाड़ होकर खड़े है।

शुरुआत के एक साल तक तो इन इलेक्ट्रॉनिक डिस्प्ले बोर्ड से मुहाना मंडी में आने वाले सभी प्रकार की उपज यानि सब्जियों व फलों की अपडेट रेट लिस्ट डिस्प्ले के माध्यम से दर्शाई जाती थी। इससे मंडी परिसर में आने वाले किसान व व्यापारियों को फल-सब्जी की रोजाना रेट की जानकारी मिलती रहती थी। अभी इनमें से कई जगह तो डिस्प्ले बोर्ड की जगह केवल पिलर खड़े है। वहीं कुछ जगह डिस्प्ले बोर्ड तो लगे हुए है, लेकिन वो बंद पड़े है।

आलू-प्याज आढ़तिए संघ अध्यक्ष शिव शंकर शर्मा का कहना है कि मंडी समिति की ओर से पैसे खर्च इलेक्ट्रॉनिक डिस्प्ले बोर्ड लगाएं गए थे, लेकिन अभी रखरखाव के अभाव में खराब होकर पड़े है। मंडी समिति सचिव नरेश यादव का कहना है कि बिजली लाइन फॉल्ट की वजह से कई जल गए थे, इनकाे दिखाकर वापस ठीक करवाते हैं। ताकि इलेक्ट्राॅनिक डिस्प्ले बाेर्ड से राेजाना के भावाें की जानकारी मिलती रहे।

