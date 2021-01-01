पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निर्देश:जिलों में सुनिश्चित हो ई-मित्र प्लस मशीनों व कियाेस्क की उपयोगिता

जयपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • संभागीय आयुक्त ने वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग से दिए निर्देश

जयपुर संभाग के समस्त जिलों में स्थापित ई-मित्र प्लस मशीन व ई-मित्र कियोस्क की उपयोगिता सुनिश्चित करने के लिए जयपुर संभागीय आयुक्त डाॅ. समित शर्मा ने मंगलवार को वीडियो कान्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने ग्रामीण विकास व पंचायतीराज विभाग की विभिन्न योजनाओं ठोस तरल कचरा प्रबंधन, प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना, नरेगा, सम्पर्क पोर्टल, पेंशन स्कीम की समीक्षा की।

आयुक्त डाॅ. शर्मा ने बताया कि वीडियो कान्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से संभाग के समस्त जिलों के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी, उपखण्ड अधिकारी, तहसीलदार, बीडीओ, ग्राम विकास अधिकारी, ई-मित्र कियोस्क धारी आदि से वर्तमान में ई-मित्र प्लस मशीन, ई-मित्र कियोस्क के सफल संचालन, रख-रखाव, आमजन को दी जा रही सुविधाओं के बारे में चर्चा की।

संभागीय आयुक्त ने पिछले माह जयपुर संभाग के पांच अलग-अलग जिलों में आवंटित सभी 2995 ई-मित्र प्लस मशीनों को इंस्टाल करने और उन सभी के निरीक्षण कराने के निर्देश प्रदान किये थे। उन्होंने बताया कि समस्त मशीनों को आमजन के उपयोग हेतु काम में लेने के निर्देश भी दिये थे। इसकी अनुपालना में सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विभाग एवं ग्रामीण विकास एवं पंचायतीराज विभाग ने सभी मशीनों को इंस्टाल कर दिया है।

इसके साथ ही 2621 ई-मित्र प्लस मशीनों के निरीक्षण व मरम्मत का कार्य भी पूर्ण हो गया। कुल 2939 मशीनों के माध्यम से ट्रांजेक्शन किया जाना सुनिश्चित किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि आमजन के हित के लिये ई-गर्वेनेंस अहम कड़ी है, इसे गंभीरता से लिया जाना चाहिए। उन्होंने निर्देश दिए कि ई-मित्र प्लस मशीनों के संचालन एवं उपयोगिता के बारे में ग्राम सभा में आमजन को जानकारी दी जानी चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser