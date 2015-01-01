पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • Entering Homes In Posh Colonies Of Jaipur, Stealing Expensive Bicycles From Outside The Parks, Two Gang Miscreants Arrested

खुलासा:जयपुर की पॉश कॉलोनियों के घरों में घुसकर, पार्कों के बाहर से चुराते थे महंगी साइकिलें, गैंग के दो बदमाश गिरफ्तार

जयपुर11 मिनट पहले
जयपुर के आदर्श नगर थाना पुलिस की गिरफ्त में साइकिल चोर गैंग के दोनों बदमाश। इनके कब्जे से 22 साइकिलें बरामदक की गई
  • आदर्श नगर थाने में एएसआई रामसिंह के नेतृत्व में टीम ने की कार्रवाई
  • गैंग के कब्जे से चुराई गई 22 साइकिलें बरामद, 500 रुपए तक बेच देते थे

शहर की पॉश कॉलोनियों में छोटे बच्चों की खुशियां यानी उनकी साइकिलें चुराने वाले एक गैंग के दो शातिर बदमाशों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आरोपियों की निशानदेही पर चुराई गई 22 महंगी साइकिलें बरामद की गई। इनमें एक साइकिल की कीमत करीब 5 हजार से 25 हजार रुपए तक है। यह कार्रवाई जयपुर कमिश्नरेट में पूर्व जिले की आदर्श नगर थाना पुलिस ने की। जिसने दोनों चोरों को रविवार को कोर्ट में पेश किया। जहां से जेल भेज दिया।

एडिशनल डीसीपी मनोज चौधरी ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार आरोपी समीर किराड़ उर्फ बाबूलाल (18) व मोहम्मद जाहिद उर्फ घोड़ा (30) है। ये दोनों रामगंज में घाटगेट बाजार के पास मोहल्ला पंचायती मस्जिद के पास रहते है। दोनों पड़ोसी है। ये बेरोजगार है और मादक पदार्थों का नशा करने के आदि है। इसके लिए दोनों को रुपयों की जरुरत होती थी।

कॉलोनियों में गेट का दरवाजा खुला देखकर चुराते थे साइकिलें, रामगंज में बेची

एसीपी संध्या यादव के मुताबिक बाबूलाल और उसके साथी मोहम्मद जाहिद ने आदर्श नगर, जवाहर नगर, राजापार्क और अन्य आसपास की पाश कॉलोनियों में सार्वजनिक पार्कों के बाहर, घरों के पोर्च में खड़ी साइकिलें चुराकर भागना शुरु कर दिया। नशे की लत होने से ये इन साइकिलों को रामगंज इलाके में 500-700 रुपए तक कीमत में बेच देते थे। लगातार हो रही साइकिल चोरी की बढ़ती वारदातों को देखकर एएसआई रामसिंह के नेतृत्व में टीम गठित की गई।

जिसमें शामिल कांस्टेबल मुकुट बिहारी व कांस्टेबल धर्मसिंह ने लगातार आसपास की सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाली। जिसमें बदमाशों का हुलिया सामने आया। इसके बाद रामगंज में दबिश दी। वहां एक बच्चे ने अपनी साइकिल को पहचान लिया। जिसे एक युवक लेकर घूम रहा था। तब पुलिस ने उस लड़के से पूछताछ की तो छानबीन में दोनों आरोपियों के औने-पौने दामों में साइकिलें बेचने की जानकारी मिली। इसके बाद दोनों आरोपियों को कल गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

