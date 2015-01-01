पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टाेल भुगतान:रोजाना 45 लाख वाहन चालक दे रहे हैं नकद टोल, 6 प्लाजा पर 7 मिनट से ज्यादा थमते हैं वाहनों के चक्के

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • 14 दिन बाद टाेल प्लाजाओं पर नहीं चलेगी नकदी, सिर्फ फास्टैग से ही कर सकेंगे टाेल भुगतान, रोजाना 1 करोड़ 40 लाख वाहन निकलते हैं

हाईवे के टोल नाकों पर 3 मिनट से ज्यादा गाड़ी रुकी तो टोल फ्री। नकद टोल व्यवस्था ने सड़क परिवहन के इस नियम को कभी लागू नहीं होने दिया। फास्टैग टोल अकेला विकल्प है जो टोल को ट्रैफिक फ्री करता है। टोल अभी तक पूरी तरह फास्टैग नहीं हो पाए हैं। अब 1 जनवरी से हर टोल पर सिर्फ फास्टैग से ही टोल वसूली होगी।

अन्यथा वाहन को टोल पर ही रोक दिया जाएगा। केंद्र सरकार की गाइडलाइन के तहत एक जनवरी बाद टोल पर नकद टोल काउंटर नहीं होगा। सिर्फ फास्टेग से ही भुगतान होगा। वर्तमान में हर प्लाजा पर नकद के दो टोल बूथ है। फास्टैग में लोगों को कैशबैक ऑफर मिलेगा। 24 घंटे में वापस आने में टोल की आधी राशि कट जाएगी।
95 लाख वाहन ही फास्टेग का उपयोग कर रहे हैं
शहर के आसपास दौलतपुरा, ठिकरिया, टाटिया, शिवदासपुरा, बस्सी और शाहपुर-मनोहरपुरा टोल प्लाजा हैं। इनसे हर दिन 1 करोड़ 40 लाख वाहन निकलते हैं। इसमें से 45 हजार वाहन अभी भी नकद टोल दे रहे हैं। इससे वाहनों को निकलने में 7 मिनट से ज्यादा समय लग रहा है। 95 लाख वाहन ही फास्टेग का उपयोग कर रहे हैं। हाईवेज पर चलना है तो 15 दिन में अब 45 लाख वाहनों को फास्टेग खरीद करना होगा।

इमरजेंसी वाली लेन जारी रहेगी टोल प्लाजाओं पर पहले की तरह इमरजेंसी लेन यथावत रहेगी। इस लेन से एंबुलेंस-वीआईपी लोगों के वाहन निकल सकेंगे, लेकिन इस लेन से वे ही वाहन निकल सकेंगे जिन्हें केंद्र सरकार की गाइड लाइन में छुट मिली हुई है।

किस टोल से कितने वाहन गुजर रहे हैं

ठिकरिया टोल पर 24 घंटे में 30 हजार वाहन गुजर रहे हैं। इसमें से 9 हजार वाहन कैश भुगतान कर रहे हैं। बस्सी टोल पर 19 हजार वाहनों में से 6 हजार वाहन कैश दे रहे हैं। मनोहरपुरा-शाहपुरा टोल से हर दिन 30 हजार वाहनों में से 10 हजार वाहन कैश वाले है। दौलतपुरा टोल पर हर दिन करीब 19 हजार वाहन निकल रहे हैं। इसमें से 6 हजार वाहन कैश देने के बाद जा रहे हें। यहां पर 14 टोल बूथ है। इसमें दो पर कैश लिया जा रहा है। टाटिया टोल पर 22 हजार में से 7 हजार तो शिवदासपुरा टोल पर 20 हजार वाहनों में से 7 हजार कैश भुगतान कर रहे हैं।

फास्टैग लागू होने के बाद भी टोल के 20 किमी आसपास निवास करने वालों को पहले की तरह छूट मिलेगी। उन्हें फास्टैग खरीदने के बाद दस्तावेजों के साथ एक बार टोल पर आना होगा। जहां पर फास्टैग को अपडेट किया जाएगा।

^ केंद्र सरकार की गाइडलाइन के बाद प्रदेश में एनएचएआई के 80 टोल प्लाजाओं को पूरी तरह फास्टेग किया जा रहा है। केस की लेन नहीं होगी। हर वाहन फास्टैग से भुगतान करके ही निकल सकेंगे। इस बारे में कंपनियों को भी निर्देश जारी कर दिए हैं। फास्टेग टोल प्लाजा, ऑनलाइन और बैंकों के माध्यम से दिए जा रहे हैं।

-एम के जैन, सीजीएम, एनएचएआई

