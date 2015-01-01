पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अबूझ सावा:4000 शादियों की मंजूरी पर हर होटल-गार्डन बुक; सतर्क रहें, कोरोना को बाराती ना बनाएं

जयपुर14 मिनट पहले
  • 850 विवाह स्थल, 350 होटल, रिसोर्ट और 100 सरकारी कम्युनिटी हॉल बुक
  • 1 होटल में 3-3 शादियां और एक विवाह स्थल में दो-दो शादियां भी होंगी

(लता खंडेलवाल). देवउठनी एकादशी 25 नवंबर से सर्दियों के सीजन के सावे शुरू होंगे। शहनाइयां बजनी बजने लगेंगी। लॉक डाउन और चतुर्मास खत्म होने के बाद शुरू हो रहे हैं इस सबसे बड़े और अबूझ सावे पर जिले भर में करीब 5000 शादियां संपन्न होंगी। हालांकि, जिला प्रशासन तक चार हजार की सूचनाएं पहुंची है।

राज्य भर में 25 से 30,000 जोड़ें विवाह बंधन में बंध जाएंगे। इस अबूझ सावे के लिए शहर के सभी 850 विवाह स्थल, शहर और उसके आसपास 350 से अधिक होटल और रिसॉर्ट, लगभग 100 सरकारी कम्युनिटी हॉल सब बुक हैं। यहां तक कि खर्चा कम करने और अधिक संख्या में शादियां होने के चलते एक होटल में तीन-3, 4-4 शादियां और एक विवाह स्थल में दो-दो शादियां भी संपन्न होंगी। नवंबर माह में सिर्फ दो ही सावे हैं। 25 और 30 नवंबर को।

विवाह स्थलों पर आगंतुकों को सेनिटाइज किया जाएगा, थर्मल स्कैनिंग भी जरूरी

शादी समारोह में कोरोना महामारी संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए जयपुर विवाह स्थल समिति की ओर से विवाह स्थलों के बाहर गेट पर शादी समारोह में आने वाले अतिथियों को जागरूक करने के लिए नो मास्क नो एंट्री, दो गज दूरी, मास्क जरूरी के बैनर एवं स्टीकर लगाए गए हैं।

साथ ही विवाह आयोजकों को आयोजन से पूर्व एसडीएमसी को कार्यक्रम की सूचना के लिए बाध्य किया गया है। विवाह स्थल में प्रवेश से पूर्व सभी आगंतुकों को सैनिटाइज व थर्मल स्क्रीन किया जाएगा। आतिशबाजी पर पूर्णतया पाबंदी के लिए आयोजक को बाध्य किया गया है।

देवउठनी एकादशी और कार्तिक पूर्णिमा के लिए शहर की सभी जगह बुकिंग हो चुकी हैं। लॉक डाउन में करीब 6-7 हजार शादियां नहीं हो पाई थीं। वे सब शादियां भी नवंबर दिसंबर के इन दो माह में ही होनी है। कारण अप्रैल तक सावा नहीं है। यहां जगह नहीं मिलने के कारण 6-7 हजार शादियां सवाई माधोपुर, खाटूश्याम जी, सालासर में हो रही हैं।

^संक्रमण को फैलने से रोकने के लिए राजस्थान में क्रिटिकल 8 जिलों में रात्रि 8 बजे बाद कर्फ्यू लगाया गया है । सरकार से आग्रह है कि शादी में आने वाले मेहमानों के लिए कर्फ्यू में छूट दी गई है । उसी प्रकार से वेडिंग इंडस्ट्री में काम करने वाले कामगारों, सामान की लोडिंग गाड़ियों को भी कर्फ्यू के दौरान आने-जाने में छूट दी जानी चाहिए। इससे उन्हें कोई परेशानी नहीं हो।
-भवानी शंकर माली, महामंत्री, ऑल वेडिंग इंडस्ट्रीज फेडरेशन राजस्थान
^25 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी अबूझ सावे पर जयपुर जिले में 5000 शादियां होगी। जयपुर के सभी विवाह स्थल, होटल, रिसॉर्ट, कम्युनिटी हॉल बुक हो चुके हैं।
आलोक शर्मा, महामंत्री जयपुर विवाह स्थल समिति
^8 महीने के बाद 25 नवंबर को अबूझ सावे देवउठनी एकादशी पर प्रदेश में लगभग 25 से 30,000 शादियां होंगी।
-मोहनलाल अग्रवाल , अध्यक्ष, ऑल वेडिंग इंडस्ट्रीज फेडरेशन, राजस्थान

