बेकाबू कोरोना लापरवाह लोग:हर रोज रिकॉर्ड केस आ रहे हैं, पीक कहना जल्दबाजी, अभी रोग बढ़ेगा

कोरोना का चेहरा; बाजार में बिना मास्क संक्रमण की खरीद
  • संक्रमण का पीक बता रही सरकार, डॉक्टर बोले- पीक का कोई पैमाना नहीं
  • कर्फ्यू में भी घूमने निकल पड़े, 437 पर कानूनी कार्रवाई

(संदीप शर्मा). पहले दिन से कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई लड़ रहा डॉक्टरों का यह पैनल सरकार की इस बात से इत्तेफाक नहीं रखता कि कोरोना का पीक चल रहा है...इनके मुताबिक, पीक का कोई पैमाना नहीं है। यह भ्रम की स्थिति है, क्योंकि संक्रमण रोजाना नया रिकॉर्ड बना रहा है। पीक जैसी स्थिति के लिए भी कुछ कहना जल्दबाजी होगी।

नगर निगम चुनाव, फिर दीपावली और अब शादियां... इनके कारण कोरोना से बचाव के उपाय नजरअंदाज हो गए। ये स्थिति बनी हुई है। तीन सप्ताह इंतजार कीजिए...बहुत केस बढ़ने वाले हैं। अब जितने लोग पॉजिटिव हैं, उसके अनुसार केस और भी बढ़ सकते हैं। कोरोना की चैन बन गई है, इसके टूटने तक ये बढ़ेगा।

एक्सपर्टस का कहना है कि अभी पीक जैसी स्थिति के लिए दो से तीन हफ्ते का इंतजार करना होगा। वजह यह कि अभी हर दिन नए और अधिकतम आंकड़े आ रहे हैं। जांच दायरा और अधिक करने पर ये केस और भी बढ़ना तय है। ऐसे में अभी दो से तीन हफ्ते में केसेज नए शिखर छू सकते हैं।

इसके बाद कुछ हद तक पीक का कुछ हद तक आंकलन किया जा सकता है। लेकिन अभी पीक कहना बहुत जल्दबाजी होगा। ए-सिम्पटोमेटिक केस ज्यादा हैं। जांच होने पर पॉजिटिव आते हैं, कई ए-सिम्पटोमेटिक रोगी जांच नहीं कराते, कोरोना चैन को आगे बढ़ाते हैं।

मेडिकल साइंस में किसी डिजीज के लिए या कोरोना के लिए लहर या फेज-1 और फेज-2 जैसी कोई चीज है ही नहीं। काफी दिनों से लोगों में भ्रम की स्थिति है कि फेज-1 पूरा हो चुका है और फेज-2 चल रहा है। ऐसा कोई फेज नहीं, जिसके आधार पर बीमारी के कम या अधिक होने का पता चल सके। कोरोना को लेकर पूरी दुनिया में अब तक कुछ भी तय नहीं हुआ है। भ्रम से बचिए, अपना ध्यान रखिए।

कर्फ्यू में भी घूमने निकल पड़े, 437 पर कानूनी कार्रवाई

शाम 7 बजे बाद कर्फ्यू है। इसके बावजूद लोग नहीं मान रहे। गैर जरूरी होने पर भी कर्फ्यू तोड़ने वाले 437 लोगों के खिलाफ पुलिस ने कानूनी कार्रवाई की। दो गज की दूरी नहीं मानने वाले 316 लोगों से 31,600 रुपए का जुर्माना वसूला। मास्क नहीं लगाने वाले 114 लोगों के चालान कर 22,800 का जुर्माना वसूला। 7 दुकानदार भी शामिल। कर्फ्यू में निकले 33 वाहन जब्त किए।

43 थाना इलाकों में 349 जगह आंशिक कर्फ्यू लगा है

कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण 43 थाना इलाकों में 349 जगह आंशिक कर्फ्यू है। कोरोना हॉट स्पॉट बने जवाहर नगर में 40 जगह, करणी विहार में 35 जगह आंशिक कर्फ्यू है। वैशाली नगर में 22, शास्त्रीनगर, आदर्शनगर में 20-20, सांगानेर, शिप्रापथ, मोतीडूंगरी में 16-16, सुभाषचौक में 13, विद्याधरनगर में 10, गांधीनगर में 8 सहित शहर में 349 जगह आंशिक कर्फ्यू लगा है।

जयपुर में मंगलवार को 656 केस का नया रिकॉर्ड खड़ा हो गया
कोरोना वायरस अटैक की दूसरी लहर बहुत तेज चल रही है। सर्दी, शादी और बाजार ने इसे ऐसी हवा दी है कि पॉजिटिव मरीज रोजाना प्लस होते जा रहे हैं। एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या चढ़ती जा रही है। मौतों का आंकड़ा भी बढ़ रहा है। मंगलवार को एक दिन में 656 केस का नया रिकॉर्ड खड़ा हो गया। 3 रोगियों की मौत भी हुई। कुल मौतें 419 और कुल पॉजिटिव 43956 हो गए हैं।

अब अगले दिनों में शादियों की भरमार है तो खतरा और बढ़ना तय है। जांच का दायरा बढ़ाया जाए तो मरीज बढ़ना निश्चित है। शहर में ए-सिम्पटोमेटिक केस काफी अधिक हैं और कई लोग जांच भी नहीं करा रहे हैं। ऐसे में वे शादियों में जाते हैं तो कम इम्युनिटी वाले लोग संक्रमित होने से बच नहीं पाएंगे। रिकॉर्ड मरीज यहां से आए

मानसरोवर-38, झोटवाड़ा-35, वैशाली नगर-31, दुर्गापुरा-28, सांगानेर और सोढ़ाला में 25-25, मालवीय नगर-24, जगतपुरा-23, जवाहर नगर-22, शास्त्रीनगर-21, अजमेर रोड-19, प्रतापनगर, टोंक फाटक में 18-18, गोपालपुरा-17, आदर्श नगर-15, बनीपार्क-14, महेशनगर, आमेर में 13-13, विद्याधरनगर, टोंक फाटक, राजापार्क, ब्रह्मपुरी में 12-12, चांदपोल-11, मुरलीपुरा-9, सीस्कीम, लालकोठी, सीकर रोड, सिरसी में 7-7, त्रिवेणीनगर, कोटपुतली, गांधीनगर, जौहरी बाजार में 6-6, सिविल लाइंस, अंबाबाड़ी, हसनपुरा, फागी और एसएमएस में 5-5, एमडी रोड, जेएलएन मार्ग, हरमाड़ा और दूदू में 4-4, बस्सी, भांकरोटा, गुर्जर की थड़ी, ज्योतिनगर और लूनियावास में 3-3, सुभाष चौक, सेठी कॉलोनी, किशनपोल, जवाहरनगर में 2-2, गंगापोल, घाटगेट, गोनेर, माणक चौक, रामगढ़ मोड, सांभर, सांगानेरी गेट और शाहपुरा में 1-1 केस सामने आए हैं।

