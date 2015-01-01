पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एजुकेशन:पहली से 9वीं, 11वीं के विद्यार्थियों को देनी होगी परीक्षा, नहीं होंगे क्रमोन्नत

जयपुर3 घंटे पहले
घर बैठे बिना पढ़ाई किए अगली कक्षा में जाने का सपना देख रहे विद्यार्थियों के लिए झटका देने वाली खबर है। शिक्षा विभाग ने स्पष्ट किया है कि कक्षा 1 से 9 तक और 11वीं के विद्यार्थियों को बिना परीक्षा क्रमोन्नत नहीं किया जाएगा। इन विद्यार्थियों की पढ़ाई सुचारू रखने के लिए शिक्षा विभाग आओ घर में सीखें पहल शुरू करेगा।

लंबे समय से स्कूल नहीं खुलने के चलते यह चर्चा शुरू हो गई थी कि इस साल विद्यार्थियों को बिना परीक्षा ही प्रमोट किया जा सकता है। लेकिन शिक्षा विभाग ने इस चर्चा पर विराम लगा दिया है। हालांकि अभी स्कूल खुले नहीं है। इसलिए विद्यार्थियों को घर बैठे ही पढ़ाई कराई जा रही है। इसके लिए शिक्षक फोन कॉल के जरिए विद्यार्थियों से संपर्क कर रहे हैं। स्माइल प्रोजेक्ट के जरिए विद्यार्थियों की ई लर्निंग सामग्री उपलब्ध कराई जा रही है।

ताकि विद्यार्थी की पढ़ाई जारी रह सके। शिक्षामंत्री गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा ने बताया कि कोविड-19 के संक्रमण के बढ़ते प्रभाव के बीच विद्यार्थियों के अध्ययन को निरंतन बनाए रखने के लिए शिक्षा विभाग ने नई पहल की है। ताकि बच्चे घर बैठे पढ़ाई सुचारू रख सके। कक्षा 1 से 9 और 11वीं के विद्यार्थियों को बिना परीक्षा प्रमोट नहीं किया जाएगा।

