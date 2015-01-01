पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मिलावटखोरों पर शिकंजा:फैक्ट्री में वनस्पति तेल और मिल्क पाउडर से बना रहे थे नकली मावा, 200 किलो मावा पकड़ा

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
जयपुर जिले के सामोद इलाके में मिलावटी मावा तैयार कर बाजार में सप्लाई करने के मामले में गिरफ्तार दोनों युवक और वहां बरामद मिल्क पाउडर के कट्‌टे
  • जयपुर ग्रामीण जिले में सामोद थाना पुलिस की कार्रवाई
  • फैक्ट्री में नकली मावा बना रहे दो युवक गिरफ्तार

शादी ब्याह के सीजन मावे और पनीर की मांग बढ़ गई है। ऐसे में एक फैक्ट्री में वनस्पति तेल और मिल्क पाउडर मिलाकर नकली मावा बनाने वाली एक फैक्ट्री पुलिस ने पकड़ी है। मामले में मिलावटी मावा बनाने वाले दो युवकों को गिरफ्तार कर पुलिस ने करीब दो क्विंटल मावा बरामद किया गया। इसे मौके पर नष्ट करवा दिया गया। इस मिलावटी मावे को ग्रामीण इलाकों में बेचा जा रहा था। यह कार्रवाई जयपुर ग्रामीण जिले के सामोद थाना इलाके के समरपुरा गांव में की गई।

सामोद इलाके में चल रही फैक्ट्री में रखी भटि्टयां और तैयार मिलावटी मावा। पिछले दो साल से यह कारोबार चल रहा था।
जयपुर ग्रामीण एसपी शंकर दत्त शर्मा ने बताया कि जिला स्पेशल टीम को समरपुरा गांव में मिलावटी बनाने की एक फैक्ट्री होने की सूचना मिली थी। तब गोविंदगढ़ सीओ संदीप सारस्वत के निर्देशन में स्पेशल टीम प्रभारी हेमराज मीणा और सामोद थानाप्रभारी हरवेंद्र सिंह की टीम ने फैक्ट्री में छापा मारा। वहां दो जनों को धरदबोचा। इसके अलावा मावा बनाने के काम में ली जाने वाले करीब डेढ़ क्विंटल मिल्क पाउडर के कट्टे, केमिकल ,वनस्पति तेल के पीपे बरामद किए हैं।

दो साल से चल रहा था मिलावटी मावा बनाने का कारोबार

सीओ संदीप सारस्वत ने बताया कि पिछले करीब दो साल से मिलावटी मावा बनाने का गोरखधंधा इस भट्टी पर चल रहा था। यहां मिलावटी मावा बनाकर बाजारों में सप्लाई किया जा रहा था। फिलहाल शादी ब्याह के कार्यक्रमों में इसकी खपत होने वाली थी। सीओ सारस्वत के मुताबिक गिरफ्तार आरोपी धर्मेंद्र जाट व राम सिंह जाट को गिरफ्तार कर पूछताछ की जा रही है। चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग की सेंट्रल टीम को भी मौके पर बुलाया है। टीम ने मिलावटी मावे के सैंपल लेकर लेबोरेट्री भिजवाए हैं।

अब तक पुलिस ने 18 हजार नकली घी, 20 हजार किलो मावा किया जब्त

गौरतलब है कि जयपुर ग्रामीण एसपी शंकर दत्त शर्मा के निर्देशन में अब तक जिले के विभिन्न इलाकों में पुलिस ने मिलावटखोरों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करते हुए करीब 18762 लीटर नकली घी, 20365 किलो मावा, 2350 किलो पनीर बरामद किया है। इसके अलावा इनके परिवहन में काम आने वाली पांच गाड़ियों को जब्त कर मिलावटी खाद्य सामग्री तैयार करने वाले 31 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है।

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

