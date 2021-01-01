पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठगी:खुदाई में निकले जेवर बताकर व्यापारी से 5 लाख रुपए की ठगी, मामला दर्ज

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
मालवीय नगर इलाके में एक गिरोह द्वारा व्यापारी को खुदाई में निकाले जेवर बताकर बेटी की शादी के बहाने सस्ते बेचने का झांसा देकर 5 लाख रुपए की ठगी करने का मामला सामने आया है। इस संबंध में पीड़ित महारानी फार्म निवासी विद्या अमित काला ने गुरुवार को मालवीय नगर थाने में रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाई कि 8 जनवरी को बापू नगर स्थित गणेश मार्ग पर एक राहगीर मिला।

उसने खुद का नाम धर्म कुमार बताया और पुराने कलदार बदलवाने की बात कही और किसी संतोष कुमार नाम के व्यक्ति को खुद का भाई बताकर बात करवाई। जिसने बताया कि जगतपुरा में पीडब्ल्यूडी में ठेकेदार के पास काम करते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि खुदाई के दौरान पुराने कलदार और अन्य गहने मिले हैं। गरीबी का हवाला देते हुए बेचने की बात कही।

उसने अपनी बेटी की शादी करने का हवाला भी दिया। पीड़ित उनकी बातों के झांसे में आकर 10 जनवरी को मिलने के लिए पत्नी के साथ जगतपुरा पुलिया के नीचे पहुंच गया। जहां पर धर्म, संतोष व उसकी पत्नी मौजूद थे। जहां पर गहने से एक मोती तोड़कर दे दिया और जांच करवाने के बाद उचित भाव दिलाने की बात कही। पीड़ित ने उसकी जांच करवाई तो वह सोने का ही निकला।

उसके बाद आरोपियों ने पहले 20 लाख रुपए मांगे। पीड़ित ने खरीदने से मना किया तो बार-बार फोन करके 5 लाख रुपए कीमत में सौदा तय कर लिया। उसके बाद 12 जनवरी को पैसे लेकर वापस जगतपुरा पुलिया के पास बुला लिया। जहां पर तीनों ही मिल गए और पीड़ित की कार में बैठकर बातचीत करने के बाद फोटो खिंचवाकर पैसे लिए और नकली सामान देकर फरार हो गए।

