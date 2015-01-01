पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

संवेदनाओं को खा रहा वायरस:बुजुर्गों की अर्थी को कंधा देने के लिए परिजन ही तैयार नहीं, 2 दिन में 4 घटनाएं

जयपुर38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

(शिव प्रकाश शर्मा). कोरोना दिनों दिन भयानक रूप लेता जा रहा है। कोरोना मरीजों की अस्पतालों में मौतें होने के साथ अब घरों में भी लोगों की मौतें होने लगी हैं। यह कभी नहीं सोचा होगा कि ऐसी भी आपदा आएगी जब अपने ही मृतक परिजन के शव को श्मशान पहुंचाने के लिए 4 आदमी भी कंधा देने के लिए नहीं मिल पाएंगे। परिवार में पहले से कोरोना संक्रमित होने और अचानक मौत होने के कारण यह परिजनों की मजबूरी ही समझी जा सकती है कि वे मृतक के पास नहीं जा सकते।

शहर में नगर निगम मृत पशुओं को उठाने, पुलिस लावारिस शवों को उठाने की व्यवस्था है लेकिन कोरोना महामारी आपदा में कोरोना से घरों में मृतकों के शव उठाने की अब तक अलग से कोई व्यवस्था नहीं की गई है। अस्पतालों से कोरोना मृतकों के शव उठाने वाले वाहन ही घरों से भी शवों को ला रहे हैं।

निगम की तरफ से दो ही वाहन लगे हैं। नगर निगम की तरफ से कोरोना से मृतकों को उठाने के लिए अब तक केवल 2 गाड़ियों को लगाया हुआ है, जो अधिकतर समय अस्पतालों से शव लाने में व्यस्त होती है। इसलिए समय पर घरों तक नहीं पहुंच पा रही है।

दो दिन में 4 घटनाएं आई सामने
1. रेलवे नगर गोपालपुरा बाईपास में बुजुर्ग महिला की मौत हो गई। परिजन ने कलेक्ट्रेट व नगर निगम कंट्रोल रूम को फोन किया। काफी देर तक एंबुलेंस के नहीं पहुंचने पर खुद ही किराए से निजी एम्बुलेंस से शव लेकर आदर्श नगर शमशान पहुंचे।
2. टोंक रोड वसुंधरा नगर में बुजुर्ग की मौत होने पर परिजनों ने नगर निगम में सूचना दी लेकिन काफी देर तक एंबुलेंस के नहीं पहुंचने पर निजी एंबुलेंस से आदर्श नगर शव लेकर गए।
3. आदर्श नगर एक परिवार में घर की दूसरी मंजिल पर बुजुर्ग महिला की मौत हो गई। कलेक्ट्रेट व नगर निगम कंट्रोल रूम को फोन किया। देर तक एंबुलेंस के नहीं पहुंचने पर निजी एम्बुलेंस कर्मियों से शव को नीचे उतरवाकर आदर्श नगर शमशान पहुंचे।
4. मुरलीपुरा क्षेत्र में घर में मृतक को श्मशान पहुंचाने के लिए कोई तैयार नहीं हुआ। परिजनों ने एसएमएस अस्पताल से मदद मांगी। निगम के वाहन से शव को श्मशान पहुंचाया।

^ एसएमएस में दो मामलो की सूचना मिली थी। शवों को निगम की गाड़ियों से उठाने की व्यवस्था कर घर को संक्रमण रहित करने के लिए रसायन का छिड़काव करवाया है। संक्रमित परिवार के घर पर संदिग्ध मौत होने पर प्रशासन को सूचना दें। -डॉ. दीपाली पाठक, एसएमएस अस्पताल, एमएलसी

^ परिवार में कोई शव उठाने के लिए नहीं आए तो नगर निगम कंट्रोल रूम, कलेक्ट्रेट कंट्रोल रूम या थाने को भी सूचना दे सकते हैं, ताकि कोविड नियमों से शव को श्मशान तक पहुंचाकर परिवार और आसपास में संक्रमण फैलने से बचाया जा सके।
- अंतर सिंह नेहरा, कलेक्टर, जयपुर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें