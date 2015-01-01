पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पानी की मांग:किसान नेता का मुख्यमंत्री को पत्र, लिखा- सिंचाई के लिए बीसलपुर बांध से छोड़े 5.86 टीएमसी पानी

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
टोंक जिले के 256 गांव में सिंचाई के लिए पानी की मांग को लेकर कई दिनों से किसान आंदोलन कर रहे हैं।

बीसलपुर बांध से टोंक जिले के 256 गांव में सिंचाई के लिए पानी छोड़ने की मांग को लेकर किसान महापंचायत के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष रामपाल जाट ने मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत को पत्र लिखा है। साथ ही उन्होंने अपने पत्र में पानी के शांतिपूर्ण आंदोलन कर रहे किसानों को प्रशासन की ओर से रोकने को लेकर अपनी नाराजगी जताई है।

रामपाल जाट की ओर से मुख्यमंत्री को लिखे पत्र में बताया कि किसानों के दर्द को समझने के बजाय पानी की मांग करने वाले किसानो को प्रशासन डरा धमका रहा है। जबकि वे शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से अपना आंदोलन कर रहे है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस वर्ष बीसलपुर बांध में 33.15 टीएमसी पानी की तुलना में 24.311 टीएमसी पानी उपलब्ध है, जो कुल भराव का 73.33 फीसदी है।

आनुपातिक रूप से फसलों की सिंचाई के लिए 5.86 टीएमसी पानी उपलब्ध कराने का प्रशासन का दायित्व है। लेकिन प्रशासन स्वयं के निष्कर्ष के अनुसार भी 4 टीएमसी पानी भी सिंचाई के लिए नहीं देना चाहता है। जबकि बीसलपुर बांध से टोंक जिले के 256 गांव के किसानों को 81,800 हेक्टेयर भूमि में सिंचाई का पानी उपलब्ध कराने का दायित्व है । बांध में 33.15 टीएमसी पानी होने पर 8 टीएमसी पानी सिंचाई के लिए आरक्षित रखने का सरकार ने ही प्रावधान किया हुआ है। टोंक जिले के किसानों को यह भी आशंका है कि इस वर्ष पानी का अधिकार छूट गया तो भविष्य में उन्हें पानी से दूर किया जा सकता है।

