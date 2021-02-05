पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि बिलों का विरोध:RLP ने जयपुर में निकाली ट्रेक्टर रैली, रूट बदलाव पर पुलिस और आंदोलनकारियों के बीच आई टकराव की नौबत

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
जयपुर के मानसरोवर मेट्रो स्टेशन से ट्रेक्टर रैली निकालते RLP पार्टी के समर्थक। - Dainik Bhaskar
जयपुर के मानसरोवर मेट्रो स्टेशन से ट्रेक्टर रैली निकालते RLP पार्टी के समर्थक।

केन्द्रीय कृषि कानून के विरोध में राष्ट्रीय लोकतांत्रिक दल (RLP) ने जयपुर में ट्रेक्टर रैली निकाली। जयपुर के मानसरोवर मेट्रो स्टेशन से शुरू हुई ये रैली अजमेर रोड, कलेक्ट्रेट होते हुए 14 नंबर बाइपास तक गई। इस बीच मानसरोवर स्टेशन पर पुलिस और रैली निकालने वालों के बीच रूट को लेकर टकराव की भी स्थिति बन गई, लेकिन बाद में समझाइश के बाद आंदोलनकारी तय रूट से ही गए। टकराव की नौबत चाकसू क्षेत्र से आए दल से हुई।

रैली के कारण शहर के प्रमुख मार्गो पर ट्रैफिक जाम लग गया। पार्टी के इस आंदोलन में पहले RLP प्रमुख हनुमान बेनीवाल के आने का कार्यक्रम था, लेकिन अंतिम समय में किसी कारण से बेनीवाल नहीं पहुंच सके। इसके बाद रैली की कमान RLP नेता और पूर्व राजस्थान विश्वविद्यालय अध्यक्ष प्रभा चौधरी ने संभाली।

गोपालपुरा बाइपास से अजमेर रोड 200 फीट की ओर से जाने वाले मार्ग पर BRTS कॉरिडोर से गुजरता आंदोलनकारियों का काफिला।
गोपालपुरा बाइपास से अजमेर रोड 200 फीट की ओर से जाने वाले मार्ग पर BRTS कॉरिडोर से गुजरता आंदोलनकारियों का काफिला।

केन्द्र सरकार को दिया मैसेज
रैली में लगभग 30 से ज्यादा ट्रैक्टर, बड़ी संख्या में फोर व्हीलर, बाइकों पर कार्यकर्ता पहुंचे। सुबह साढ़े 9 बजे शुरू होने वाली ये रैली करीब 3 घंटे देरी से शुरू हुई। मानसरोवर मेट्रो स्टेशन से निकली इस ट्रेक्टर रैली को अजमेर रोड तक बस रेपिड ट्रांजिट सिस्टम (BRTS) कॉरिडोर से निकाला गया। रैली संयोजक प्रभा चौधरी ने कहा कि ये रैली केन्द्र सरकार के लिए एक मैसेज है कि अब भी समय है और वे किसानों के हितों में इन तीनों बिलों को वापस लें। सरकार जब तक बिल वापस नहीं लेगी RLP का किसानों के हित में इस तरह का विरोध जारी रहेगा।

मानसरोवर मेट्रो स्टेशन पर देरी से पहुंचे एक दल को निर्माण नगर जाने से रोकते पुलिसकर्मी।
मानसरोवर मेट्रो स्टेशन पर देरी से पहुंचे एक दल को निर्माण नगर जाने से रोकते पुलिसकर्मी।

यूं बनी टकराव की स्थिति
हुआ यूं कि रैली का एक दल दोपहर करीब 12.30 बजे अपने तय रूट से निकल गया और अजमेर रोड 200 फीट पुलिया तक पहुंच गया। इसी बीच चाकसू क्षेत्र से आए आंदोलनकारियों का एक दल दोपहर करीब एक बजे मानसरोवर स्टेशन पहुंचा। भीड़ नहीं दिखने पर दूसरे दल ने मानसरोवर स्टेशन से निर्माण नगर होते हुए अजमेर रोड स्थित एलीवेटेड तक जाने का निर्णय किया। इस पर मौजूद पुलिसकर्मियों ने उन्हें रोका तो वहां टकराव की स्थिति बन गई। पुलिसकर्मी ट्रैक्टरों के सामने आ गए और दोनों पक्षों के बीच बहस होने लगी। पुलिस कर्मियों ने साफ मना कर दिया कि निर्माण नगर होते हुए रैली निकालने की अनुमति नहीं है। कुछ देर तक चली बहस के बाद आंदोलनकारी मान गए और वापस तय रूट से ट्रैक्टर लेकर निकले।

ट्रैक्टर रैली में मौजूद एक युवक हुक्के का सुट्‌टा लगाते हुए।
ट्रैक्टर रैली में मौजूद एक युवक हुक्के का सुट्‌टा लगाते हुए।

यहां होते हुए निकली रैली
ये रैली अजमेर बाइपास 200 फीट पुलिया, अजमेर रोड पर बनी एलिवेटेड सड़क, विधायकपुरी थाना, खासा कोठी सर्किल होते हुए कलेक्ट्रेट पहुंची, जहां कलेक्टर के नाम ज्ञापन दिया। इसके बाद यहां से चिंकारा कैंटीन, पानीपेच चौराहा, सीकर बाइपास स्थित चौंमू पुलिया होते हुए विश्वकर्मा 14 नम्बर रोड पर जाकर खत्म हुई।

