कार्रवाई:पंद्रह बीघा जमीन में बसा रहे थे अवैध कॉलोनी, बुलडोजर चला

जयपुर13 घंटे पहले
जेडीए प्रवर्तन दस्ते ने सोमवार को तीन अलग-अलग स्थानाें पर बड़ी कार्रवाई करते अवैध काॅलाेनी बसाने का प्रयास विफल किया। मुख्य नियंत्रक प्रवर्तन रघुवीर सैनी ने बताया कि जोन-10 के ग्राम लूणियावास में करीब आठ बीघा जमीन पर बिना अनुमति के ग्रेवल रोड, बाउंड्रीवाल व अन्य अवैध निर्माण कर अवैध काॅलाेनी बसाई जा रही थी।

इसके अलावा लूणियावास में ही महावीर नगर में करीब आधा बीघा आम रास्ते की भूमि पर अतिक्रमण कर बनायी गयी दीवार, ईट-पत्थर, मलबा आदि डालकर रास्ता राेका हुआ था जिसे हटाया गया। जोन-13 क्षेत्र में ग्राम चौंमू में गोरा की ढाणी टारगेट स्कूल के पास मन्दिर माफी की करीब दो बीघा भूमि पर अवैध कॉलोनी बसाने किया जा रहा था।

जिसे जेसीबी से ध्वस्त कर अवैध कॉलोनी बसाने का प्रयास विफल किया। चौमू में मोरिजा रोड पॉवर हाउस के पीछे चार बीघा भूमि पर रोड़, बाउण्ड्रीवाल व अन्य निर्माण को हटाकर अवैध काॅलाेनी बसाने का प्रयास विफल किया गया।

