आगजनी:शॉर्ट सर्किट से फर्नीचर फैक्ट्री में लगी आग, चार घंटे में पाया काबू

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

विश्वकर्मा इलाके में बढ़ारणा स्थित भगवती नर्सरी के पास बुधवार देर रात पौने बारह बजे एक फर्नीचर की फैक्ट्री में शॉर्ट सर्किट से भीषण आग लग गई। सूचना मिलने पर वीकेआई, झोटवाड़ा व मानसरोवर फायर स्टेशन से पहुंची 8 दमकलों ने एक दर्जन से ज्यादा फेरे लगाकर 4 घंटे में आग पर काबू पाया।

सब इंस्पेक्टर सरला यादव ने बताया कि भगवती नर्सरी के पास स्थित रुद्राक्ष फर्नीचर में रात करीब पौने बारह बजे आग लग गई। थी। प्रथमदृष्टया आग शॉर्ट सर्किट से लगना मान रहे है। फैक्ट्री मालिक हरमाड़ा निवासी संजय जांगिड़ ने पुलिस को बताया कि रात 10 मशीनें बंद करके सभी मजदूर घर चले गए थे।

वहां केवल चौकीदार मौजूद था। रात को अचानक आग लग गई। पुलिस ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज करके मामले की जांच शुरू की। एएफओ छोटूराम ने बताया कि फैक्ट्री फर्नीचर ज्यादा रखा होने के कारण आग पर काबू पाने में समय लग गया। इसलिए 8 दमकलों ने चोरों तरफ से एक साथ पानी डाला तब जाकर कम हुई।

