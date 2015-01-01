पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपोत्सव की तैयारियां:थानों पर तैनात होगी फायर ब्रिगेड, बिना सूचना दिए हैडक्वार्टर नहीं छोड़ सकेंगे अधिकारी-कर्मचारी

जयपुर16 मिनट पहले
चारदीवारी क्षेत्र में फायर स्टेशनों को अलर्ट रहने के लिए कहा है। क्योंकि चारदीवारी में छोटी-छोटी गलियां है और वहां कोई घटना होती है तो सबसे ज्यादा समस्या आती है।

सरकार ने भले ही जयपुर सहित पूरे प्रदेश में इस बार आतिशबाजी पर रोक लगा रखी हो। लेकिन प्रशासन ने इस बार भी पहले की तरह दीपोत्सव को लेकर तैयारियां शुरू कर दी है। दीपावली पर किसी तरह की आगजनी होने या कोई अन्य घटना होने की आशंका को देखते हुए जिला कलेक्टर ने शहर के कई थानों में फायर ब्रिगेड की गाडिय़ां तैनात करने के निर्देश दिए है। साथ ही तमाम अधिकारियों को बिना सूचना के 13 से 16 नवंबर तक हैडक्वाटर्र न छोडऩे के लिए कहा है।

जिला कलक्टर अन्तर सिंह नेहरा ने नगर निगम एवं नागरिक सुरक्षा विभाग को निर्देशित किया है कि दीपावली पर आग लगने की घटनाओं की आशंका को देखते हुए जयपुर शहर एवं ग्रामीण इलाकों में अग्निशमन के लिए पुख्ता व्यवस्थाएं की जाएं। उन्होंने इसके लिए चिन्हित स्थानों पर अग्निशमन वाहन पर्याप्त संख्या में स्टाफ एवं उपकरणों की व्यवस्था रखने के निर्देश दिए है। साथ ही उन्होने शहर के कुछ चिह्नित पुलिस स्टेशनों पर 13 नवंबर से फायर बिग्रेड की गाडिय़ां खड़ी करने के निर्देश दिए है।

इन थानों पर तैनात होगी गाडिय़ां
जिला प्रशासन से मिली रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक रामगंज, माणकचैक, कोतवाली, शास्त्रीनगर, आदर्श नगर, पुलिस नियंत्रण कक्ष, यादगार, विद्याधर नगर, आदर्श नगर, वैशाली नगर, मानसरोवर, मालवीय नगर, आमेर, सांगानेर थाने में अग्निशमन वाहनों को पूरी तैयारी के साथ तैनात करने के निर्देश दिए है।

एलपीजी बॉटलिंग प्लान्ट के आसपास विशेष निगरानी
जिला कलक्टर पुलिस उपायुक्त जयपुर पश्चिम एवं दक्षिण को दीपावली पर अति ज्वलनशील एलपीजी के आईओसीएल बॉटलिंगप्लांट सीतापुरा और बीपीसीएल के बॉटलिंग प्लांट वीकेआई रोड नंबर 14, सीकर रोड पर प्लांट के 500 मीटर रेडियस जोन में विशेष निगरानी रखने के लिए कहा है।

