आतिशबाजी बैन का असर:पटाखे नहीं चले ​​फिर भी खराब रही राजधानी की आबोहवा, प्रदूषण का स्तर 200 के नजदीक रहा

जयपुर41 मिनट पहले
दमा, दिल और कोरोना मरीज के लिए ये स्तर चिंताजनक।

प्रदेश में इस बार दीपावली पर आतिशबाजी पर लगी रोक का प्रभाव राजधानी के आबोहवा पर जो पडना चाहिए था वह नहीं पडा। अमूमन दीपावली ​की शाम को आतिशबाजी के बाद जयपुर शहर का एयर पॉल्यूशन का लेवल 250 या उससे ज्यादा रहता था वह इस बार यह 200 के आस—पास रहा। इसके पीछे कारण सर्दी का प्रभाव और शहर में बढती वाहनों की संख्या मानी जा रही है।

पॉल्यूशन कंट्रोल बोर्ड से मिली रिपोर्ट को देखे तो शनिवार को दीपावली की रात 10 बजे शहर के अलग—अलग इलाकों का एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स यानी एक्यूआई 200 के आस—पास रही। सबसे कम प्रदूषण वाला क्षेत्र शास्त्री नगर रहा, जहां एक्यूआई लेवल 171 रहा। जबकि सबसे ज्यादा लेवल 231 पुलिस आयुक्तालय, एमआई रोड, गर्वमेंट हॉस्टल के आास—पास रहा। वहीं आदर्श नगर, राजपार्क, गोविंद मार्ग और उसके आस—पास एयर क्वालिटी का इंडेक्स 213 के नजदीक रहा। हालांकि यह स्तर ओरेंज कैटेगिरी में आता है जो दमा, दिल के मरीज और कोरोना मरीजों के लिहाज से ठीक नहीं है। विशेषज्ञों की माने तो सर्दी का प्रभार जिस तरह बढ रहा है उससे पॉल्युशन का लेवल और बढने की आशंका है।

250 से ज्यादा था पॉल्यूशन का लेवल
गत वर्ष 2019 की बात करें तो दीपावली के बाद अगले दिन जब एक्यूआई लेवल दर्ज हुआ त​ब शहर में अधिकांश जगह 250 या उससे ज्यादा स्तर पर प्रदूषण का स्तर था। इसमें पुलिस आयुक्तालय के पास 299, आदर्श नगर, राजापार्क आदि क्षेत्रों में 225 और सबसे ज्यादा शास्त्री नगर, विद्याधर नगर क्षेत्र में 300 से ज्यादा एक्यूआई लेवल रहा।

300 से ऊपर आते ही रेड कैटेगिरी
पॉल्यूशन कंट्रोल बोर्ड के मुताबिक, एक्यूआई लेवल 100 तक रहता है तो शहर ग्रीन कैटेगिरी में रखा जाता है। जबकि 101 से 200 तक के बीच येलो, 201 से 300 के बीच ऑरेेंज और 301 से 400 तक रैड कैटेगिरी में आता है। अगर एक्यूआई इससे भी ऊपर जाता तो डार्क रेड श्रेणी में शहर को माना जाता है, जो काफी गंभीर होता है। विशेषज्ञों के मुताबिक, 150 से ऊपर पॉल्यूशन लेवल जाने के बाद दमा, सांस की बीमारी से पीड़ित मरीजों के लिए परेशानी शुरू होने लग जाती है। उन्होंने बताया कि पॉल्यूशन बढ़ने का कारण तापमान गिरावट के साथ ही शहरों में बढ़ती वाहनों की संख्या भी है। सर्दी के वातावरण में ओस के कारण दूषित धूलकण व वाहनों से निकला कार्बन हवा में ऊपर जाने के बजाए नीचे जमा रहता है, जिसके कारण वातावरण दूषित रहता है।

