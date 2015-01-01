पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे:पहले किसान आंदोलन, अब कोहरे ने रद्द की अमृतसर स्पेशल

जयपुर12 मिनट पहले
रेलवे द्वारा इंजन में फॉग सेफ्टी डिवाइस लगाकर ये दावा किया जाता रहा है कि घने कोहरे में ट्रेन पंक्चुएलिटी के ट्रैक से डी-रेल नहीं होंगी। वास्तविकता उलट है। सर्दी आते ही कोहरे की आशंका से रेलवे का हर साल बड़ी संख्या में ट्रेनों को रद्द एवं उनके फेरों में कमी करना परंपरा बन गया है। सप्ताहभर से किसान आंदोलन की आड़ में रद्द की जा रही अजमेर-अमृतसर स्पेशल ट्रेन को रेलवे ने हर साल की तरह कोहरे का पूर्वानुमान लगाते हुए इस बार भी जनवरी तक रद्द कर दिया है।

सीपीआरओ लेफ्टिनेंट शशि किरण के अनुसार अजमेर-सियालदाह 16 दिसंबर से 31 जनवरी तक, सियालदाह-अजमेर 17 दिसंबर से 1 फरवरी, अजमेर-अमृतसर बाई वीकली 17, 19, 24, 26, 31 दिसंबर, 2, 7, 9, 14, 16, 21, 23, 28, 30 जनवरी, अमृतसर-अजमेर बाई वीकली 18, 20, 25, 27 दिसंबर, 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29 और 31 जनवरी काे रद्द की गई है।

राजधानी की 1 ट्रिप रद्‌द होने से 6 लाख का नुकसान
राजधानी एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन की एक ट्रिप रद्‌द होने से रेलवे को 6 लाख से अधिक का नुकसान होता है। ट्रेन में 21 कोच होते हैं, सभी एसी होते हैं। प्री-प्लान टूर वाले यात्रियों को ट्रेन का कन्फर्म टिकट मिलना मुश्किल हो जाता है। गौरतलब है कि 2016 से 2019 के बीच रेलवे द्वारा देशभर में कोहरे के चलते ट्रेनों की 24 हजार ट्रिप रद्द की गई है।

मेल/एक्सप्रेस की 1 ट्रिप रद्द तो 2.50 लाख का घाटा
मेल/एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन की 1 ट्रिप रद्द होने से 2.50 लाख का नुकसान होता है। सामान्यत: ट्रेन में 21 कोच लगे होते हैं। रेलवे ने दिसंबर से जनवरी तक ट्रेनों को कोहरे की आशंका के चलते पूर्ण व आंशिक रद्द कर दिया है। अफसर खुद कह रहे हैं- रेलवे ने इस बारे में मौसम विभाग से कोई मशविरा नहीं किया, बल्कि खुद ही दो महीने के मौसम की भविष्यवाणी कर दी।

