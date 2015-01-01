पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन की तैयारी:सबसे पहले कोरोना वॉरियर्स को लगाई जाएगी वैक्सीन, निजी अस्पतालों से मांगी जानकारी

जयपुर19 मिनट पहले
राजस्थान में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर चल रही है। इससे तेजी से संक्रमण बढ़ रहा है। उम्मीद की जा रही है कि जल्द ही वैक्सीन आएगी। (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो)
  • सीएमएचओ के निजी अस्पताल संचालकों को वैक्सीन सम्बन्धी सूचना शीघ्र भिजवाने के निर्देश

राजस्थान कोरोना की दूसरी लहर से जूझ रहा है। इस बीच जल्द ही कोरोना वैक्सीन आने के संकेत मिल रहे है। इससे संकट के बीच उम्मीदें जागी है। कोरोना वैक्सीन लगाए जाने की तैयारी अंतिम चरण में है। इसको लेकर राज्य सरकार काफी तेज तैयारी कर रही है। इस बीच सीएमएचओ ऑफिस ने निजी अस्पतालों को वैक्सीन से संबंधित जुड़ा डेटा जल्द ही भिजवाने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी, जयपुर प्रथम डॉ. नरोत्तम शर्मा ने बताया कि कोरोना का टीका आने के बाद इसे लगाए जाने की प्राथमिकता तय करने की तैयारियों के अंतर्गत विभिन्न चिकित्सा संस्थानों से आंकड़े लिए जा रहे हैं। सबसे पहले चिकित्सा संस्थानों में कार्यरत कोविड के कार्य में संलग्न स्टाफ और हैल्थ वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन लगवाए जाने पर विचार किया जा रहा है।

सीएमएचओ ने निजी चिकित्सा संस्थानों को इस काम को प्राथमिकता देने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। सभी चिकित्सा संस्थाओं से डेटा मंगवाया जा रहा है। इस बारे में सभी निजी अस्पताल संचालकों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि शीघ्र ही चाही गई सूचनाएं मेल आईडी covidvaccinedata@gmail.com पर भिजवाएं। जिससे वैक्सीन लगवाए जाने के कार्य की अंतिम रुपरेखा बनाई जा सके।

