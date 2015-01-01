पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नारी शक्ति:पहली बार; जयपुर हेरिटेज-ग्रेटर में महिला मेयर के बाद जिला प्रमुख भी महिला ही होगी

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • 20 दिसंबर को चुनाव, 33 में से 16 जिलों में महिलाएं होंगी प्रमुख
  • प्रधान व जिला परिषद के अध्यक्ष का 20 दिसंबर को चुनाव होगा

जयपुर में नगर निगम हेरीटेज व ग्रेटर में महिला मेयर के बाद अब जिले में जिला प्रमुख के पद पर भी सामान्य वर्ग की महिला का राज होगा। अगले माह 11 दिसंबर काे हाेने वाले पंचायत समितियों व जिला परिषद के चुनावों के लिए तैयारियां तेज हो गई हैं। साथ ही प्रदेश के कुल 33 जिलों में से 16 जिलों में महिलाएं जिला प्रमुख बनेगी। जिले में 1276000 मतदाता चुनावों में भाग लेंगे। जयपुर जिला परिषद में 51 सदस्य चुने जाएगें।

कलेक्टर एवं जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी अंतर सिंह मेहरा ने बताया कि 1 दिसंबर को सुबह 10:30 बजे से नामांकन भरना शुरू होंगे । 3 दिसंबर को नाम वापसी होगी । 4 दिसंबर को चुनाव चिन्ह आवंटन किए जाएंगे । 11 दिसंबर को मतदान होगा और 13 दिसंबर को मतगणना होगी।

प्रधान व जिला परिषद के अध्यक्ष का 20 दिसंबर को चुनाव होगा। चुनावों में भी सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना को देखते हुए नगर निगम चुनावों की तरह ही एक मतदान बूथ पर अधिकतम 850 वोटर रखे जाएंगे। वोटरों के बूथवार विभाजन का कार्य शुरू कर दिया गया है। इससे एक परिवार के वोटरों का बूथ भी अलग अलग हो सकता है।

जिला निर्वाचन का चार महीने में तीसरा चुनाव

ग्राम पंचायतों व नगर निगम के बाद अब पंचायत समिति व जिला परिषद के चुनाव हाेने से जिला निर्वाचन 4 महीने में तीसरे चुनाव की तैयारी में जुटा है। सितंबर में द्वितीय चरण के पंचायत चुनाव करवाएं। इसके बाद 14 अक्टूबर से नगर निगम ग्रेटर का हेरिटेज के चुनाव हुए। अब 1 दिसंबर से पंचायत समिति व जिला परिषद के चुनाव करवाए जाएंगे।
जिलेवार महिलाओं के लिए आरक्षित जिले

  • करौली, चूरू और हनुमानगढ़ (एससी)
  • भीलवाड़ा और डूंगरपुर (एसटी)
  • राजसमंद, झुंझुनूं और झालावाड़ (ओबीसी)
  • सीकर, जोधपुर, बारां, धौलपुर, जयपुर, पाली, टोंक और उदयपुर (सामान्य वर्ग की महिलाएं)
