शिक्षा अनलॉक:तकनीकी शिक्षा में प्रथम वर्ष की कक्षाएं 1 दिसंबर से चलेंगी

जयपुर4 घंटे पहले
प्रदेश में स्कूल और कॉलेज खोलने पर भले ही अभी तक निर्णय नहीं हुआ हो, लेकिन तकनीकी शिक्षा में प्रथम वर्ष की कक्षाएं शुरू करने की तारीख का घोषित कर दी गई है। तकनीकी शिक्षा में प्रथम वर्ष की कक्षाएं 1 दिसंबर से प्रारंभ होंगी। तकनीकी शिक्षा राज्य मंत्री डाॅ. सुभाष गर्ग ने गुरुवार को यह जानकारी दी। कक्षाएं ऑनलाइन व ऑफलाइन दोनों तरह हो सकेंगी। अन्य कक्षाओं की पहले से ऑनलाइन क्लास चल रही हैं। साथ ही तकनीकी शिक्षा विभाग सरकार की कोरोना गाइडलाइन का भी इंतजार कर रहा है।

नई व्यवस्था; हफ्ते में 3 दिन ऑनलाइन और तीन दिन ऑफलाइन कक्षाएं लगेंगी

  • आरटीयू व बीटीयू में कोर्स समान रूप से 30% तक कम होगा।
  • सप्ताह मेंं तीन दिन ऑनलाइन और तीन दिन ऑफलाइन क्लासेज लेने पर विश्वविद्यालय खुद फैसला ले सकेंगे।
  • डॉक्यूमेंट वेरिफिकेशन सहित सारे काम ऑनलाइन करने के निर्देेश दिए गए हैं।
  • मान्यता देने का काम भी ऑनलाइन ही होगा। फिजिकल वेरिफिकेशन की जरूरत नहीं होगी।
