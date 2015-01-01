पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तीन कक्षों में होगा वैक्सीनेशन का काम:पहले चरण में पांच लाख लोगों को लगेगी वैक्सीन, 35 मिनट की होगी पूरी प्रक्रिया

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • वेटिंग एरिया, वैक्सीनेशन और साइड इफेक्ट की मॉनिटरिंग के लिए हर जिले में होगी आफ्टर इफेक्ट्स ऑफ इम्युनाइजेशन टीम

(संदीप शर्मा). कोरोना वैक्सीन किसे, कब, कहां और कैसे लगाई जाएगी, इसके लिए सरकार बड़े स्तर पर पर तैयारियां कर चुकी हैं। हर प्रदेश के हर शहर, जिला स्तर पर वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी और इसकी पूरी प्रक्रिया में कम से कम 35 मिनट लगेंगे। मेडिकल कॉलेज, जिला अस्पताल, सैटेलाइट अस्पतालों में वैक्सीनेशन का काम होगा और पहले चरण में पांच लाख हैल्थ वॉरियर्स को वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी।

वैक्सीन लगाने का काम तीन कक्षों में होगा। पहले कक्ष में वेटिंग एरिया, दूसरे में वैक्सीनेशन और तीसरे में वैक्सीन के बाद लोगों को रखा जाएगा ताकि उनमें साइड इफेक्ट का तुरंत पता चल सके। इसके लिए पूरी मेडिकल टीम का गठन भी किया गया है जो कि वैक्सीन के हर इफेक्ट पर नजर रखेगी।

सरकार की तैयारियां पूरी; ऐसे होगा वैक्सीन लगाने का काम
मेडिकल कॉलेज, जिला अस्पताल, सेटेलाइट अस्पतालों के जिन हैल्थ वॉरियर्स को टीका लगाया जाना है, उन्हें वहीं लगाया जाएगा। बड़े निजी अस्पतालों के स्टाफ को वैक्सीन लगाने का काम वहीं बनाए गए सेंटर पर होगा। इसके अलावा जो छोटे निजी अस्पताल या नर्सिंग होम्स हैं, उनके स्टाफ को निजी अस्पताल या गवर्नमेंट अस्पताल में बनाए गए सेंटर पर बुलाकर वैक्सीन लगाई जा सकेगी। प्रारंभिक चरण में सरकार की यही प्लानिंग है। हर स्तर पर सरकार ने तैयारियां पूरी कर ली है। साइड इफेक्ट्स की मॉनिटरिंग के लिए भी टीमें मौजूद रहेंगी।

आफ्टर इफेक्ट्स ऑफ इम्युनाइजेशन टीम रहेगी
हर जिला स्तर पर आफ्टर इफेक्ट्स ऑफ इम्युनाइजेशन मेडिकल टीम होगी, जो यह मॉनिटरिंग करेगी कि किसी व्यक्ति के साइड इफेक्ट तो नहीं आया है। यदि कोई परेशानी होती है तो उसकी निगरानी की जाएगी और तुरंत उच्चाधिकारियों को जानकारी दी जाएगी। इस टीम में मेडिसिन विभाग के डॉक्टर्स होंगे।

जिनका नाम लिस्ट में, उसी काे लगेगी
ऐसा साफ्टवेयर बनाया गया है, जिसके माध्यम से यह पता चल सकेगा कि किस व्यक्ति का नाम वैक्सीन लगाने का प्रक्रिया में है। इसके लिए हर व्यक्ति को आधार कार्ड या आईडी कार्ड लेकर जाना होगा। यदि किसी व्यक्ति का नाम लिस्ट में नहीं है तो उसके वैक्सीन नहीं लगाई जाएगी।
किन्हें लगेगा, अभी सिर्फ यह तय
गवर्नमेंट आफ इंडिया ने तय किया है कि पहले चरण में राजस्थान के 5 लाख हैल्थ वॉरियर्स को वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी। इसके बाद 50 साल से अधिक वाले लोगों को यह लगाई जाएगी। सामने आया है कि सबसे अधिक वैक्सीन इसी उम्र के मरीजों को लगाई जाएगी। तीसरे चरण में उन्हें लगाई जाएगी, जिनकी उम्र 50 से कम है, लेकिन अन्य गंभीर बीमारियां हैं। इसके बाद किन लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी, अभी यह निर्धारित नहीं किया गया है।

हमारे पास सबकुछ, गाडि़यों से लेकर इलेक्ट्रिक सिस्टम की जांच की जा चुकी : महाजन
^हमारे पास पर्याप्त स्टाफ और संसाधन हैं। हमें वैक्सीन लगाने के लिए कुछ भी नया नहीं बनाना है। जहां भी वैक्सीन लगाए जाने का काम होता है, वहां यह काम किया जाएगा। सीएचसी और जिला अस्पताल लेवल पर भी तैयारियां पूरी की जा चुकी हैं। गाड़ियां पूरी तरह से तैयार हैं, इलेक्ट्रिक सिस्टम की भी जांच हो चुकी है और जिला कलके्टर को दिशा-निर्देश दे दिए गए हैं। यदि कल वैक्सीन आती है तो हम इसे लगाने को तैयार हैं।

सिद्धार्थ महाजन, हैल्थ सेक्रेट्री

