पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फ्लिपकार्ट ऑफिस में लूट का खुलासा:साथी कर्मचारी ने भाई और दोस्त के साथ रची थी 4.39 लाख की लूट की साजिश, दो सगे भाई समेत तीन गिरफ्तार

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोटपूतली कस्बे में 1 फरवरी को फ्लिपकार्ट के ऑफिस में हुई कैश लूट की वारदात में शामिल गैंग के तीनों बदमाश। - Dainik Bhaskar
कोटपूतली कस्बे में 1 फरवरी को फ्लिपकार्ट के ऑफिस में हुई कैश लूट की वारदात में शामिल गैंग के तीनों बदमाश।
  • जयपुर जिले के कोटपूतली इलाके में 1 फरवरी को हुई थी वारदात, 24 घंटे में गिरफ्तार
  • गैंग में शामिल दो आरोपी सगे भाई, पुलिस की गाड़ी पुलिया में गिराने का भी किया प्रयास

जिले के काेटपूतली इलाके में 1 फरवरी को दिनदहाड़े फ्लिपकार्ट के ऑफिस में पिस्टल दिखाकर करीब 4.39 लाख रुपए की लूट का खुलासा हो गया है। लूट की वारदात कंपनी के ही कर्मचारी ने अपने परिचितों के साथ मिलकर की थी। पुलिस ने महज 24 घंटे के भीतर बदमाशों को ट्रेस कर लिया। इसके बाद दो सगे भाईयों समेत तीन बदमाशों को बुधवार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

जयपुर ग्रामीण एसपी शंकरदत्त शर्मा ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार आरोपी संजीव शर्मा (27) और उसका भाई गुलशन शर्मा (28) निवासी हरिपुरा, थाना मनोहरपुर जिला जयपुर के रहने वाले हैं। जबकि, तीसरा आरोपी राजेश शेरावत (23) सीकर जिले में खंडेला तहसील के गांव दुल्हेपुरा का रहने वाला है।

मास्टरमाइंड ने भाई व दोस्त के साथ मिलकर रची यह वारदात
एसपी शंकरदत्त ने बताया कि वारदात का मास्टरमाइंड संजीव शर्मा कोटपूतली कस्बे में फ्लिपकार्ट ऑफिस में कार्य करता है। उसने अपने भाई गुलशन व दोस्त राजेश शेरावत को के साथ मिलकर वारदात रची थी। संजीव ने बताया कि उसके ऑफिस में कर्मचारी नरेन्द्र सिंह 1 फरवरी को छुट्टी पर जाएगा। तब वह नरेंद्र सिंह की जगह काम करेगा। तुम दोनों चेहरे पर नकाब पहनकर पिस्टल लेकर बाइक से आना।

इसके बाद डराने धमकाने का नाटक कर मुझसे लॉकर के पासवर्ड पूछने के बाद तिजोरी में रखी नकदी लूट लेना। तब 1 फरवरी को साजिश के अनुसार राजेश व गुलशन ने फ्लिपकार्ट ऑफिस में नकदी लूटी और ऑफिस में सीसीटीवी की डीवीआर लेकर भाग निकले। ताकि उनका हुलिया सामने नहीं आए।

वारदात के बाद कोटपूतली एएसपी रामकुंवार कस्वां के निर्देशन में डीएसपी दिनेश यादव, प्रोबेशनर आरपीएस रतनाराम देवासी व कोटपूतली थानाप्रभारी दिलीप सिंह के नेतृत्व में गठित टीम ने फ्लिपकार्ट ऑफिस के आसपास लगे सीसीटीवी चैक किए। वहां मौजूद कर्मचारी संजीव की कॉल डिटेल्स चैक की। संदेह होने पर कर्मचारी संजीव से गहनता से पूछताछ की। पहले वह गुमराह करता रहा। आखिर में उसने वारदात करना कबूल कर लिया। तब पुलिस ने संजीव, उसके भाई गुलशन और राजेश शेरावत को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंराजनाथ ने कहा- अब यह सही मायनों में ग्लोबल और डिजिटल; 82 तेजस खरीदने को औपचारिक मंजूरी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser