हवाई यात्रा:9 माह में पहली बार एक भी फ्लाइट कैंसिल नहीं, 8000 यात्री आए-गए

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दुबई से 144 अप्रवासी यात्री जयपुर पहुंचे

जयपुर एयरपोर्ट ने कोरोना काल में रविवार को नया रिकॉर्ड बनाया है। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि रविवार को एयरपोर्ट से कोरोना काल में अब तक का सबसे अधिक यात्री भार रहा। एयरपोर्ट निदेशक जेएस बलहारा, सीआईएसएफ के सीनियर कमांडेंट वाईपी सिंह ने बताया कि रविवार को कुल 8647 यात्रियों ने जयपुर एयरपोर्ट से यात्रा की।

कुल 60 फ्लाइट्स का संचालन किया गया। इसमें से 30 फ्लाइट के अराइवल में 4466 और 30 फ्लाइट के डिपार्चर में 4181 यात्रियों का आवागमन हुआ। तो वहीं एक भी फ्लाइट रद्द नहीं रही। रविवार को इंडिगो की सभी 15 फ्लाइट, स्पाइसजेट की 6, एयर एशिया की 4, गो एयर की 3 और एयर इंडिया की 2 फ्लाइट संचालित हुईं।

एयर बबल: शारजाह से आई फ्लाइट

एयर बबल मिशन के तहत जयपुर एयरपोर्ट पर सोमवार को इंटरनेशनल फ्लाइट का संचालन हुआ। एयर अरबिया की फ्लाइट जी9-435 फ्लाइट अप्रवासी भारतीयों को लेकर पहुंची। करीब 100 यात्रियों को क्वॉरेंटाइन सेंटर भेजा गया।
दुबई से जयपुर पहुंची दो अन्य फ्लाइट

सोमवार को जयपुर एयरपोर्ट पर एकाएक तीन इंटरनेशनल फ्लाइट का संचालन हुआ। वंदे भारत मिशन के तहत एयर इंडिया एक्सप्रेस की फ्लाइट आईएक्स-1196 जयपुर पहुंची। यह फ्लाइट दुबई से करीब 80 लोगों को लेकर जयपुर आई। तो वहीं एयर बबल के तहत एक और इंटरनेशनल फ्लाइट का संचालन किया गया। स्पाइसजेट की दुबई की फ्लाइट एसजी-144 अप्रवासियों को लेकर जयपुर पहुंची।

