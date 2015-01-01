पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डाला छठ महोत्सव:पहली बार गलता कुंड में नहीं लगेगी आस्था की डुबकी, सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के लिए नहीं खुलेगा तीर्थ स्थल, 30 नवंबर तक पाबंदी

जयपुर13 मिनट पहले
गलता तीर्थ जहां हर साल हजारों की संख्या में छठ महोत्सव पर लोग सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने आते है, लेकिन कोरोना के कारण पहली बार ऐसा यहां देखने को नहीं मिलेगा। (फाइल फोटो)

सूर्य उपासना का महापर्व डाला छठ गुरुवार से शुरू होगा। जयपुर में इस बार ये पर्व बड़े स्तर पर न होकर लोग अपने घरों में रहकर ही मनाएंगे। जयपुर में इस पर्व पर हर साल गलता कुंड में हजारों की संख्या में लोग सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने आते है, लेकिन इस बार ऐसा देखने को नहीं मिलेगा। बिहार समाज संगठन ने भी इस बार समाज के सभी लोगों से त्यौहार घर पर रहकर ही मनाने की अपील की है।

गलतापीठाधीश्वर स्वामी आचार्य जी महाराज ने बताया कि डाला छठ महोत्सव पर हर साल बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालु गलता पीठ में सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने आते थे। लेकिन पहली बार ऐसा होगा, जब कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते कुंड को बंद रखा गया है, ताकि लोग सुरक्षित रहे। उन्होने बताया कि सरकार की ओर से जब तक कोई गाइडलाइन जारी नहीं होती तब तक कुण्ड को श्रद्धालुओं के लिए नहीं खोला जाएगा। उन्होने बताया कि गलता में फिलहाल 30 नवंबर तक प्रवेश बंद कर रखा है। उन्होने बताया कि गत वर्ष 2019 में यहां एक लाख से भी ज्यादा श्रद्धालु छठ पर्व पर सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने आए थे।

घरों में रहकर करेंगे पूजा-अर्चना
बिहार समाज संगठन से जुड़े और गलता तीर्थ में हर साल छठ उत्सव की व्यवस्था देखने वाले जितेन्द्र झा ने बताया कि इस बार कोरोना के कारण गलता, जलमहल और कानोता पर सामूहिक आयोजन नहीं करने का निर्णय किया। उन्होने बताया कि हर साल इस पर्व को बड़ी धूम-धाम से मनाते आए है, लेकिन इस कोरोना संक्रमण के खतरे को देखते हुए इसे केवल घरों पर रहकर ही मनाने का निर्णय किया है। हमने बिहार समाज के लोगों से अपील की है कि वे घरों में ही ऐसी कोई व्यवस्था करें कि वहीं से सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर पर्व की रस्म पूरी की जा सके।

कल से शुरू होगा 36 घंटे का निर्जल व निराहार व्रत
महोत्सव के तहत गुरुवार को खरना का व्रत शुरू होगा। इस दिन महिलाएं घरों में गुड़ की खीर और रोटी बनाएंगे। गुड़ की खीर, रोटी, केले आदि का भगवान सूर्य को भोग लगाकर उस प्रसाद को खाएंगी और उसके बाद उनका व्रत शुरू होगा। ये व्रत 36 घंटे का निर्जल व निराहार होगा। शुक्रवार को पूरे दिन व्रत करने साथ पूजा-पाठ के कार्यक्रम होंगे। अगले दिन शनिवार को सूर्य उदय पर अर्घ्य देने के साथ व्रत सम्पन्न होगा। इस बीच शुक्रवार को अस्त होते सूर्य को भी अर्घ्य अर्पित किया जाएगा।

