कोरोनासाल:9 माह में दूसरी बार 519 नए केस मिले, 1 और मौत हो गई, 5 दिन में 2507 रोगी मिले 9 की मौत

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
मत भूलिए- कोरोना से बचने और लड़ने के लिए 9 माह में किन हालात से गुजरे हैं हम
  • याद रखिए- छोटी लापरवाहियां हमें जीतने से रोक रही हैं, फिर मुश्किल दौर में जा रहे हैं हम
  • दूसरी लहर की चेतावनी सच होती दिख रही है

गुरुवार को 9 माह के कोरोनाकाल में दूसरी बार 500 से ज्यादा संक्रमित मिले। मार्च से नवंबर तक 41,033 कोरोना मरीज। 403 जयपुरवासियों की मौत। यह साल पूरा कोरोनाकाल रहा। एेसा साल जिसमें बच्चे होली से दीपावली तक की लगातार छुट्टियां मना रहे हैं स्कूल नहीं जा पा रहे हैं, खेल-पढ़ाई सब बंंद है।

ऐसा साल जिसमें रेल-बस-हवाई जहाज से ज्यादा एम्बुलेंस दौड़ीं। एकसाथ पूरी दुनिया बीमार हुई, सबकी अर्थव्यवस्था बर्बाद हो गई। छोटे से धंधे से लेकर बड़े-बड़े उद्योग बंद हो गए, करोड़ों लोग बेरोजगार हो गए। भुखमरी के हालात बने, आटा-दाल तक नहीं मिले। अपनों की मौत पर उनका अंतिम संस्कार तक नहीं कर पाए।

याद क्यों नहीं रखते; बहुत बंदिशों के बाद जिंदगी फिर से चली है, लेकिन संभलकर चलने के लिए। बीमारी खत्म नहीं हुई है, बल्कि लगातार बढ़ रही है। साल होने को है, लेकिन बीमारी को पूरी तरह से समझा तक नहीं जा सका है। ठीक होने वाले मरीज फिर संक्रमित हो रहे हैं। दम कमजोर पड़ रहा है और लोग मर रहे हैं। याद रखिए- दिल्ली दूर नहीं है।

दिल्ली में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर ने कोहराम मचा दिया है। बुधवार को वहां एक दिन में 131 लोगों की मौत हुई, 8 हजार से ज्यादा मरीज मिले। वजह- लोग भूल रहे हैं, याद नहीं रखते कि कोरोना अभी गया नहीं है। याद नहीं रखते कि दो गज दूरी जरूरी है। मास्क अनिवार्य है।

दूसरी लहर की चेतावनी सच होती दिख रही है

कोविड मरीजों की संख्या कम होने के बजाय फिर नए रिकॉर्ड की तरफ बढ़ रही है। 9 महीने में दूसरी बार गुरुवार को 519 कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। एक जने की मौत हुई है। कुल पॉजिटिव का आंकड़ा 41033 और मृतक 403 तक पहुंच गए हैं।

झोटवाड़ा में 25, सोड़ाला और मानसरोवर में 21-21, मालवीय नगर में 20, अजमेर रोड़, जगतपुरा में 15, मुरलीपुरा में 14, गोपालपुरा में 13, वैशाली नगर, दुर्गापुरा में 11-11, आदर्श नगर और टोंक रोड पर 10-10, शास्त्री नगर, बापू नगर, चांदपोल, महेश नगर, अंबावाड़ी में 9-9, सीतापुरा, तिलक नगर, बजाज नगर, विद्याधर नगर में 8-8, सांगानेर, एमडी रोड, गोविंदगढ़ में 7-7, बगरू, किशनपोल, कोटपुतली, पुरानी बस्ती, राजापार्क, शाहपुरा, सीकर रोड, सिरसी में 6-6, रामगंज, सांभर, हसनपुरा, दूदू, ब्रह्मपुरी, भांकरोटा और आमेर में 5-5, चाकसू, सी-स्कीम, गुर्जर की थड़ी, सेठी कॉलोनी, हरमाड़ा, फुलेरा, एसएमएस 4-4, झालाना, जोबनेर, जोहरी बाजार, लूनियावास, माणक चौक, ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर में 2-2, विराट नगर, सुभाष चौक, सिंधी कैंप, गोनेर रोड, घाटगेट, ईदगाह, सेंट्रल जेल और अजमेर गेट पर 1-1 केस सामने आया है।

