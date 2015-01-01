पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षक भर्ती:पूर्व प्राथमिक शिक्षक भर्ती: 1350 पद थे, मिले 504 योग्य अभ्यर्थी, टीएसपी में मात्र 10 चयनित

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
1,310 पद थे प्रारंभ में 1,350 पद हो गए आगे चलकर
  • एनटीटी रिजल्ट जारी, सवा साल पहले हुए थे दस्तावेज सत्यापित, 2018 में शुरू हुई थी भर्ती प्रक्रिया
  • भर्ती के 1350 पदों के मुकाबले केवल 504 अभ्यर्थी ही नियुक्ति के योग्य पाए गए।

विनोद मित्तल. राजस्थान कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड की ओर से दो साल पहले शुरू हुई पूर्व प्राथमिक शिक्षक भर्ती (एनटीटी) का मंगलवार को अंतिम परिणाम जारी किया गया। इसमें 504 योग्य अभ्यर्थियों का चयन कर नियुक्ति की अभिशंषा की गई।

परिणाम में बड़ी बात यह रही कि यह भर्ती 1350 पदों के लिए थी। सवा साल पहले इसके दस्तावेज सत्यापित हुए थे। इसके बावजूद पदों के जितने योग्य अभ्यर्थी नहीं मिले। भर्ती के 1350 पदों के मुकाबले केवल 504 अभ्यर्थी ही नियुक्ति के योग्य पाए गए।

इनमें नॉन टीएसपी में 1130 पदों के मुकाबले 494 और टीएसपी में 220 पदों के मुकाबले महज 10 अभ्यर्थियों का ही चयन हुआ है। एक दिन पहले ही सोमवार को मुख्य सचिव ने लंबित भर्तियों को लेकर बैठक ली थी। इसमें उन्होंने सभी विभागों के सचिवों को भर्तियों को जल्दी पूरा करने के निर्देश दिए थे।

इसके तुरंत बाद महिला बाल विकास विभाग के अधिकारी हरकत में आए और उन्होंने योग्य अभ्यर्थियों की सूची चयन बोर्ड को भिजवा दी। चयन बोर्ड ने भी बिना देरी किए अंतिम परिणाम जारी कर दिया। इस भर्ती की शुरुआत अगस्त 2018 में हुई थी।
10 साल से कोर्स बंद, फिर भी बढ़ गए अभ्यर्थी

इस भर्ती में एनटीटी डिग्री को लेकर विवाद चल रहा था। प्रदेश में 2010 से एनटीटी कोर्स बंद हो चुका था। इससे पहले हुई दो भर्तियों में आवेदकों की संख्या करीब 5 हजार थी। इस भर्ती में 23 हजार ने आवेदन कर दिया था। इस पर सवाल उठ रहे थे कि डिग्री बंद होने के बाद एकाएक इतने डिग्रीधारी कहां से आ गए। इसे लेकर कहा जा रहा था कि बड़ी संख्या में अभ्यर्थियों ने बाहरी राज्यों से फर्जी डिग्री लेकर इस भर्ती के लिए आवेदन किया है। बोर्ड ने यह नहीं बताया कि कितने अभ्यर्थियों की डिग्री फर्जी पाई गई।

यह था एनटीटी का एग्जाम शेड्यूल

  • 21 अगस्त 2018 को भर्ती का विज्ञापन जारी।
  • 29 सितंबर 2018 से आवेदन भरवाए गए।
  • 24 फरवरी 2019 को परीक्षा हुई।
  • 31 जुलाई 2019 को परीक्षा परिणाम जारी।
  • 3 सितंबर 2019 से दस्तावेज सत्यापन हुए।

^दस्तावेज जांच के बाद महिला बाल विकास से चयन बोर्ड को जितने योग्य अभ्यर्थियों की सूची प्राप्त हुई। उसके आधार पर परिणाम जारी कर दिया गया।
-डॉ. बीएल जाटावत, अध्यक्ष, राजस्थान कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड

^हमें डेढ़ गुना अभ्यर्थियों की सूची मिली थी। दस्तावेज जांच के बाद योग्य अभ्यर्थियों की सूची चयन बोर्ड को भिजवा दी गई। -केके पाठक, सचिव, महिला बाल विकास विभाग

