किले-महल अनलॉक:प्री-पोस्ट वेडिंग शूट के लिए अलग से खुलेंगे किले-महल, प्रति घंटा 15000 फीस फाइनल

जयपुर3 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
फाइल फोटो
  • अभी तक केवल स्टिल फोटोग्राफी की मंजूरी थी
  • और अब: ऑफिस आवर्स के साथ बंद टाइम में बुकिंग कराकर शूटिंग पूरी की जा सकेगी

शहर के किले-महलों में प्री और पोस्ट वेडिंग शूट के लिए स्टिल के साथ अब पूरी शूटिंग की जा सकेगी। सरकार ने इसके लिए गाइडलाइंस तय की हैं। किले-महलों में शूट के लिए आने वालों को खासी रकम भी देनी होगी। कार्यालय समय में शूटिंग के लिए प्रति 2 घंटे के ₹5000 रुपए देने होंगे। वहीं, किसी को लगता है कि स्मारकों की भीड़ इस काम में आड़े नहीं आए तो उनके लिए ऑफिस ऑवर्स के अलावा भी सुबह और देर रात तक स्मारकों को खोला जाएगा। बस, इसके लिए फीस कई गुना ज्यादा होगी।

सरकार के गजट नोटिफिकेशन के मुताबिक, ऐसी चाह रखने वालों को 15,000 रुपए प्रति घंटे के हिसाब से रकम खर्च करनी हाेगी। इसमें 25 प्रतिशत राशि एडवांस देनी होगी। एवज में उनकी इच्छा मुताबिक, स्मारकों को जल्दी सुबह और देर रात तक खोलकर जरूरी सुविधाएं मुहैया कराई जाएंगी। इस संबंध में पुरातत्व विभाग की ओर से भेजे गए प्रस्ताव के अतिरिक्त ‘एक्सक्लूसिवली’ किले-महल खोलने की बात जोड़ी गई है।

आमेर महल- नाहरगढ़ फोर्ट का क्रेज ज्यादा, सीजन में दर्जनभर एप्लीकेशन
राज्य सरकार के मुताबिक, आमेर महल, अल्बर्ट हॉल, जंतर-मंतर, हवामहल, नाहरगढ़ फोर्ट, विद्याधर का बाग, सिसोदिया रानी बाग, ईसरलाट आदि सभी जगह पर प्री-पोस्ट वेडिंग शूट की मंजूरी रहेगी। इसके अलावा विभाग के अधीन दूसरे स्मारकों पर भी यही कंडिशन जोड़ी गई है। हालांकि डिमांड में आमेर महल, नाहरगढ़ फोर्ट और सिसोदिया रानी बाग आदि रहते आए हैं, जहां शादियों के सीजन में दर्जनभर से ज्यादा लोग शूटिंग की चाह में पहुंचते हैं। लेकिन केवल स्टिल फोटोग्राफी की मंजूरी (5 हजार) के चलते उनको लौटना पड़ता है।

  • लोगों की चाह और डिमांड को देखते हुए हमने प्रस्ताव भेजे थे। इस पर गजट नोटिफिकेशन जारी हुआ है। मुख्य बात एक्सक्लूसिवली किले महल खोलने की है, जिसमें विभाग तैयार रहेगा। - प्रकाश शर्मा, डायरेक्टर, आर्कियोलॉजी एंड म्यूजियम
