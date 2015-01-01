पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

293 साल की हुई गुलाबी नगर:गंगापोल में रखी गई थी नींव, नौ ग्रहों के आधार पर नौ चौकड़ियों में बसाया गया था जयपुर, सुरक्षा के लिए बने सात दरवाजे

कवि कन्हैयालाल सेठिया ने अपनी प्रसिद्ध कविता धरती धोरां री में जयपुर शहर को नगरों की पटरानी कहा है। इसकी वजह यह है कि यह शहर नाहरगढ़ किले से देखने पर एक दुल्हन के समान सुंदर और चमकता हुआ नजर आता है।
  • पृथ्वी और ब्रह्मांड के द्योतक वृत्त और वर्गाकार आकार में बसा है जयपुर
  • सवाई जयसिंह द्वितीय ने 18 नवंबर 1727 में की थी शहर की स्थापना

आज गुलाबी नगरी के नाम से मशहूर जयपुर शहर अपना 293 वां स्थापना दिवस मना रहा है। सवाई जयसिंह द्वितीय ने नाहरगढ़ किले के नीचे बसे करीब 100 एकड़ की भूमि में जयपुर शहर की स्थापना 18 नवंबर 1727 में की। जयपुर की बसावट से पहले करीब 15 किलोमीटर दूर स्थित आमेर कच्छवाहा वंशजों की राजधानी हुआ करती थी। आज जहां जयपुर शहर बसा हुआ है। यहां कभी हरे भरे जंगल हुआ करते थे। जहां सवाई जयसिंह अक्सर आमेर से यहां शिकार करने आया करते थे।

कच्छवाहा वंश की राजधानी पहले आमेर हुआ करती थी। यहां महल में राजपरिवार रहा करता था। बाद में, 1727 में सवाई जयसिंह ने जयपुर शहर की स्थापना की।
ऐसे में सवाई जयसिंह ने आमेर के समीप एक ऐसा शहर बसाने की कल्पना की, जो कि चूने और मिट्टी के मिश्रण से बना हो। इसकी हर इमारत और सड़क बहुत सुंदर तरीके से बनी हो। हर रास्ते का एक अलग नाम हो। बस, यहीं से जयपुर की बसावट का काम शुरु हुआ। सवाई जयसिंह ने इसका जिम्मा अपने राजपरिवार के ख्यातनाम वास्तुविद विद्याधर, ज्योति विद्वान पंडित जगन्नाथ सम्राट और राजगुरु रत्नाकर पौंड्रिक को सौंपा।

200 साल पहले जयपुर शहर में छोटी चौपड़ का दृश्य। इसके बाद दूसरी फोटो में वर्तमान में छोटी चौपड़ का दृश्य
सवाई जयसिंह ने राजपरिवार के ख्यातनाम वास्तुविद विद्याधर, ज्योति विद्वान पंडित जगन्नाथ सम्राट और राजगुरु रत्नाकर पौंड्रिक को सौंपा।
इतिहासकार बताते है कि वास्तुकार विद्याधर ने पृथ्वी के द्योतक वर्गाकार और ब्रह्मांड और समय चक्र के द्योतक वृत्त के आधार पर जयपुर शहर को बसाने का काम शुरु किया गया। वहीं, ज्योति विद्वान पंडित जगन्नाथ सम्राट और राजगुरु रत्नाकर पौंड्रिक ने सबसे पहले आमेर रोड पर स्थित गंगापोल गेट पर जयपुर की नींव रखीं। इसके बाद विद्याधर ने नौ ग्रहों के आधार पर शहर में नौ चौकड़ियां बसाईं। जिनमें चौकड़ी रामचंद्र जी की, चौकड़ी तोपखाना हजूरी, चौकड़ी विश्वेश्वर जी ऐसे नाम है।

सूर्य के सात घाेड़ों के के समीप सुरक्षा के लिए परकोटे के 7 दरवाजे बनाए

इसी तरह सूर्य के सात घोड़ों पर आधारित सात दरवाजों से युक्त जयपुर शहर को परकोटा बनाया। पूर्व से पश्चिम की तरफ जा रही सड़क पर पूर्व में सूरजपोल और पश्चिम में चंद्रपोल (चांदपोल) बनाया गया।

जयपुर शहर की सुरक्षा के लिए सात बड़े दरवाजे बनाए गए। इसके चारों तरफ बड़ी दीवारें थी। इसके अंदर के हिस्से को परकोटा कहा गया। अब शहर का बाहर भी विस्तार हो गया है
वहीं, शहर से बाहर सांगानेर की तरफ जाने वाले रास्तों को सांगानेरी गेट और भगवान श्री कृष्ण के अनन्य भक्त होने से एक दरवाजे का नाम कृष्णपोल (किशनपोल) गेट रखा गया। जिसे वर्तमान में अजमेरी गेट के नाम से जाना जाता है। इसके अलावा परकोटे में तीन चौपड़ बनवाईं। इनमें छोटी चौपड़, बड़ी चौपड़ और रामगंज चौपड़ के नाम से जाना जाता है।

शहर के बीचों बीच बसा तालकटोरा। जिसे सवाई जयसिंह ने शिकार भूमि पर चौकोर आकृति में बसाया था।
शिकार भूमि पर शहरों के बीच बनाया गया चौकोर तालाब आज तालकटोरा कहलाता है

सवाई जयसिंह ने शिकार भूमि पर एक चौकाेर तालाब का निर्माण करवाया। इसका नाम तालकटोरा रखा गया। इसी के समीप जयनिवास उद्यान बनाया। जहां जयपुर के आराध्य भगवान गोविंद देव मंदिर की प्रतिमाएं स्थापित की। ठीक इसी के सामने सिटी पैलेस के नाम से राजमहल का निर्माण किया। तालकटोरे के सामने ही राजगुरु रत्नाकर पौंड्रिक के नाम से पौंड्रिक उद्यान बसाया गया।

जयपुर में सिटी पैलेस के समीप एक वेधशाला का निर्माण करवाया गया। इसका नाम जंतर मंतर रखा गया। आज भी यह खगोल गणनाओं में उपयोगी है।
इसके अलावा वास्तुकार विद्याधर जी के नाम से घाट की गुणी में विद्याधर का बाग स्थापित किया गया। इसके अलावा त्रिपोलिया बाजार में विद्याधर जी का रास्ता नामकरण किया गया। यहीं नहीं, रामगंज में जगन्नाथ शाह का रास्ता भी जयपुर शहर को बसाने में अहम भूमिका निभाने वाले पंडित जगन्नाथ शाह के नाम से है। सवाई जयसिंह ग्रह नक्षत्रों की गणना और खगोलशास्त्र में विशेष रुचि रखते थे। इसलिए महल के समीप ही जंतर मंतर वेधशाला बनाई गई।

राजस्थान में शहरों की पटरानी कहा गया है जयपुर

कवि कन्हैयालाल सेठिया ने अपनी प्रसिद्ध कविता धरती धोरां री में जयपुर शहर को नगरों की पटरानी कहा है। इसकी वजह यह है कि यह शहर नाहरगढ़ किले से देखने पर एक दुल्हन के समान सुंदर और चमकता हुआ नजर आता है। जयपुर शहर के लिए कहा गया है नीचे मिट्‌टी ऊपर चूना, जयपुर शहर नगीना। यहां की इमारतों में नीचे मिट्‌टी है और ऊपर मिश्रित चूने से निर्माण करवाया गया है।

