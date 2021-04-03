पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑपरेशन आग:पूर्व पार्षद सहित चार बदमाश 9 अवैध हथियारों के साथ गिरफ्तार

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • अब तक 141 प्रकरण दर्ज, एक नाबालिग सहित 186 बदमाश गिरफ्तार

कमिश्नरेट द्वारा चलाए जा रहे ऑपरेशन आग के तहत सीएसटी ने सांगानेर सदर व मानसरोवर थाना इलाके में दबिश देकर पूर्व पार्षद सहित तीन बदमाशों को पकड़कर 6 पिस्टल, एक रिवॉल्वर, एक देसी कट्टा व कारतूस बरामद कर लिए। दो अवैध हथियारों के साथ पकड़ा गया पूर्व पार्षद आलोक मीणा व उसके साथी टोंक के निवाई में एक जानलेवा प्रकरण में फरार चल रहे थे।

पुलिस कमिश्नर आनंद श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि हथियारों की तस्करी रोकने के उद्देश्य से चलाए जा रहे ऑपरेशन एक्शन अगेंस्ट गन के तहत एडिशनल कमिश्नर अजयपाल लांबा, डीसीपी क्राइम दिगंत आनंद व एडिशनल डीसीपी सुलेश चौधरी के नेतृत्व में विशेष टीमों का गठन किया गया।

बुधवार शाम को इंस्पेक्टर रविन्द्र प्रताप सिंह की टीम ने सांगानेर सदर पुलिस के सहयोग से दबिश देकर अवैध हथियार के साथ बाइक सवार टोंक के निवाई निवासी आलोक मीणा को पकड़ लिया। दूसरी जगह पर दबिश देकर कार सवार सवाईमाधोपुर के सूरवाल निवासी जगदीश मीणा को देशी कट्टा व कारतूस के पकड़ लिया। पूछताछ में सामने आया कि आलोक सांगानेर इलाके में रहकर एक मामले में फरारी काट रहा है। आलोक व उसके साथियों के खिलाफ टोंक के निवाई में जानलेवा हमले का प्रकरण दर्ज है। इधर चौमू थाना पुलिस ने अवैध हथियार के साथ बदमाश को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। डीसीपी प्रदीप मोहन शर्मा ने बताया कि कमिश्नरेट द्वारा चलाए जा रहे ऑपरेशन आग के तहत एसीपी राजेन्द्र सिंह निर्वाण व एसएचओ हेमराज सिंह के नेतृत्व में गठित टीम ने रिसाणी गांव के पास अवैध पिस्टल, मैगजिन व चार कारतूस के साथ बदमाश अमरसर के करीरी गांव निवासी सुभाष मीणा को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आरोपी के खिलाफ चौमू, अमरसर, मनोहरपुर व अजीतगढ़ में 16 आपराधिक प्रकरण दर्ज है।

