जयपुर:सांसदों से जान पहचान बताकर रेलवे में नौकरी लगवाने का झांसा देकर वसूले थे 10 लाख रुपए, 11 महीने बाद एफआईआर

जयपुर32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रेलवे में जॉब दिलवाने का झांसा देकर एक व्यक्ति से 6 लाख रुपए की डिमांड हुई। इनमें पांच लोगों से दो-दो लाख रुपए एडवांस लिए - Dainik Bhaskar
रेलवे में जॉब दिलवाने का झांसा देकर एक व्यक्ति से 6 लाख रुपए की डिमांड हुई। इनमें पांच लोगों से दो-दो लाख रुपए एडवांस लिए
  • शहर के बगरु थाने में पीड़ित ने कोर्ट इस्तगासे से दर्ज करवाया मुकदमा
  • मार्च 2019 में अजमेर रोड पर पीड़ित ने गांव के परिचित को दिए थे रुपए

भारतीय रेलवे में नौकरी दिलवाने का झांसा देकर कई लोगों से लाखों रुपए हड़पने का मामला सामने आया है। इस संबंध में जयपुर में रहने वाले एक कोचिंग संचालक ने पुलिस कमिश्नरेट के वेस्ट जिले में बगरु थाने में मुकदमा दर्ज करवाया है। ठगी की रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाने वाला व्यक्ति रामसिंह जाट है। वह जयपुर जिले में मौजमाबाद तहसील के गांव लोहड़ी का रहने वाला है और वह प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं की तैयारी के लिए कोचिंग सेंटर चलाता है।

यह है ठगी का मामला

परिवादी रामसिंह जाट ने बताया कि जनवरी 2019 में उसकी मुलाकात मौजमाबाद तहसील में ही बागेत गांव के रहने वाले हरिनारायण चौधरी से हुई थी। तब हरिनारायण ने रामसिंह से कहा कि मैं आपके छात्रों को रेलवे में नौकरी लगवा सकता हूं। मेरी संसद सदस्यों से अच्छी जान पहचान है। उसने यह भी कहा कि मैं तुमको दिल्ली लेकर चलता हूं। वहां बात करवा दूंगा।

इसके बाद आरोपी हरिनारायण ने पीड़ित के एक स्टूडेंट्स को नौकरी लगवाने का आश्वासन देकर 6 लाख रुपयों की डिमांड की। हरिनारायण ने छह लाख रुपए में से दो लाख रुपए एडवांस और शेष रकम नौकरी लगने के बाद देने की बात कही। उसने गांव में ही करीब 20 से 25 व्यक्तियों की लिस्ट भी बताई। जिससे उसने नौकरी लगवाने के नाम पर रुपए ले रखे थे।

पीड़ित ने पांच जनों के दो-दो लाख रुपयों के हिसाब से दिए 10 लाख

राजसिंह जाट ने रिपोर्ट में बताया कि झांसे में आकर उसने अपने, उसकी पत्नी गीतांजलि, बुआजी के बेटे विजेश चौधरी, दोस्त रामकिशन सैनी, रामसहाय सैनी की रेलवे में नौकरी लगवाने की बात कहकर दो-दो लाख रुपए के हिसाब से 10 लाख रुपए हरिनारायण चौधरी को दिए थे। रुपयों का यह लेनदेन मार्च, 2019 को हाइवे किंग बगरु के पास बाबूलाल जाट की कुल्फी की दुकान पर हुआ था।

इसके बाद हरिनारायण चौधरी ने मोबाइल फोन पर बातचीत करना बंद कर दिया। उसने रुपए लौटाने से इंकार कर दिया। अन्य लोगों ने भी उससे मुलाकात की तब टालमटोल करने लगा। आखिरकार रुपए नहीं लौटाने और नौकरी लगने पर पीड़ित रामसिंह ने बगरु थाने में केस दर्ज कर लिया।

केस की जांच एएसआई मदनगोपाल को सौंपी गई है। अनुसंधान अधिकारी ने बताया कि मुकदमा दर्ज हुआ है। अब ठगी से पीड़ित लोगों के बयान दर्ज किए जाएंगे। वहीं, आरोपी को भी नोटिस देकर बुलाया जाएगा। पूछताछ के बाद उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

